Schaeffler India Q4 Profit Jumps 13.2% YoY, Declares ₹28 Dividend

Schaeffler India Ltd, one of the major manufacturers of industrial and automotive components has reported a 13.2% YoY rise in the net profit for the December quarter. This resulted in a 13 % year-on-year increase in the company’s net profit from ₹209.6 crore in the year ago quarter to ₹237.3 crore.

On the operational front, revenue increased 13.9% YoY to ₹2,136 crore, boosted by healthy demand in major business segments. EBITDA increased by 14.2% YoY to ₹370.2 crore for Q4FY23 as against ₹324.1 crore in Q4FY23, demonstrating consistent profitability. EBITDA margin was stable at 17.3%, indicating that operational efficiencies and an improved product mix offset rising input costs.

Schaeffler India share price fell 1.45% to ₹3,076.30 on BSE, ahead of earnings announcement, despite strong numbers. The company announced the final dividend of ₹28 per equity share having face value of ₹2 for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

This dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the payment of dividend would be made within 30 days of the date of AGM.

Schaeffler India maintains robust demand trends amidst a tentative macroeconomic scenario. The company’s market leadership is supported by the fact that it is still a key supplier of ultra-precision components and systems for industrial and automotive applications.