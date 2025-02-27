iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Schaeffler India Q4 Profit Jumps 13.2% YoY, Declares ₹28 Dividend

27 Feb 2025 , 10:48 PM

Schaeffler India Ltd, one of the major manufacturers of industrial and automotive components has reported a 13.2% YoY rise in the net profit for the December quarter. This resulted in a 13 % year-on-year increase in the company’s net profit from ₹209.6 crore in the year ago quarter to ₹237.3 crore.

On the operational front, revenue increased 13.9% YoY to ₹2,136 crore, boosted by healthy demand in major business segments. EBITDA increased by 14.2% YoY to ₹370.2 crore for Q4FY23 as against ₹324.1 crore in Q4FY23, demonstrating consistent profitability. EBITDA margin was stable at 17.3%, indicating that operational efficiencies and an improved product mix offset rising input costs.

Schaeffler India share price fell 1.45% to ₹3,076.30 on BSE, ahead of earnings announcement, despite strong numbers. The company announced the final dividend of ₹28 per equity share having face value of ₹2 for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

This dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the payment of dividend would be made within 30 days of the date of AGM.

Schaeffler India maintains robust demand trends amidst a tentative macroeconomic scenario. The company’s market leadership is supported by the fact that it is still a key supplier of ultra-precision components and systems for industrial and automotive applications.

Related Tags

  • Q4 Profit
  • Q4 profit news
  • Schaeffler India
  • Schaeffler India Ltd
  • Schaeffler India news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|01:34 PM
Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|12:27 PM
Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.