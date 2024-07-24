Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
5,560.51
3,761.84
4,360.63
4,561.51
yoy growth (%)
47.81
-13.73
-4.4
15.75
Raw materials
-3,462.39
-2,333.14
-2,749.59
-2,873.55
As % of sales
62.26
62.02
63.05
62.99
Employee costs
-395.22
-353.55
-345.17
-317.86
As % of sales
7.1
9.39
7.91
6.96
Other costs
-731.36
-539.03
-632.28
-630.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.15
14.32
14.49
13.82
Operating profit
971.54
536.12
633.59
739.64
OPM
17.47
14.25
14.52
16.21
Depreciation
-197.11
-193.97
-158.71
-148.5
Interest expense
-3.67
-5.24
-3.47
-7.04
Other income
72.38
60.3
63.21
90.8
Profit before tax
843.14
397.21
534.62
674.9
Taxes
-214.02
-106.24
-166.64
-211.9
Tax rate
-25.38
-26.74
-31.16
-31.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
629.12
290.97
367.98
463
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.34
-43.2
Net profit
629.12
290.97
367.64
419.8
yoy growth (%)
116.21
-20.85
-12.42
8.05
NPM
11.31
7.73
8.43
9.2
