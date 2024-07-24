iifl-logo-icon 1
Schaeffler India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,504
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

5,560.51

3,761.84

4,360.63

4,561.51

yoy growth (%)

47.81

-13.73

-4.4

15.75

Raw materials

-3,462.39

-2,333.14

-2,749.59

-2,873.55

As % of sales

62.26

62.02

63.05

62.99

Employee costs

-395.22

-353.55

-345.17

-317.86

As % of sales

7.1

9.39

7.91

6.96

Other costs

-731.36

-539.03

-632.28

-630.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.15

14.32

14.49

13.82

Operating profit

971.54

536.12

633.59

739.64

OPM

17.47

14.25

14.52

16.21

Depreciation

-197.11

-193.97

-158.71

-148.5

Interest expense

-3.67

-5.24

-3.47

-7.04

Other income

72.38

60.3

63.21

90.8

Profit before tax

843.14

397.21

534.62

674.9

Taxes

-214.02

-106.24

-166.64

-211.9

Tax rate

-25.38

-26.74

-31.16

-31.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

629.12

290.97

367.98

463

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.34

-43.2

Net profit

629.12

290.97

367.64

419.8

yoy growth (%)

116.21

-20.85

-12.42

8.05

NPM

11.31

7.73

8.43

9.2


