Schaeffler India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
31.26
31.26
31.26
31.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,784.1
4,254.64
3,622.41
3,109.03
Net Worth
4,815.36
4,285.9
3,653.67
3,140.29
Minority Interest
Debt
51.1
57.38
60.7
65.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.52
4.82
1.63
0
Total Liabilities
4,870.98
4,348.1
3,716
3,205.38
Fixed Assets
1,771.05
1,372.05
1,158.93
1,166.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
142.4
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
49.7
43.27
41.61
36.32
Networking Capital
1,322.79
1,378.25
1,099.79
756.91
Inventories
1,311.12
1,243.37
1,086.49
713.63
Inventory Days
71.31
69.24
Sundry Debtors
1,049.23
1,032.41
846.27
691.72
Debtor Days
55.55
67.11
Other Current Assets
364.97
485.91
348.93
309.21
Sundry Creditors
-1,051.46
-1,111.73
-989.94
-783.83
Creditor Days
64.98
76.05
Other Current Liabilities
-351.07
-271.71
-191.96
-173.82
Cash
1,585.04
1,554.53
1,415.67
1,245.9
Total Assets
4,870.98
4,348.1
3,716
3,205.38
