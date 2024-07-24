iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Schaeffler India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,457.95
(-0.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Schaeffler India Ltd

Schaeffler India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

843.14

397.21

534.62

674.9

Depreciation

-197.11

-193.97

-158.71

-148.5

Tax paid

-214.02

-106.24

-166.64

-211.9

Working capital

460.52

149.77

-72.46

189

Other operating items

Operating

892.53

246.77

136.81

503.5

Capital expenditure

249.64

304.44

322.36

134.78

Free cash flow

1,142.17

551.21

459.17

638.28

Equity raised

6,102.32

5,748.96

5,238.12

4,578.24

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

125.79

65.09

57.74

127.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7,370.28

6,365.26

5,755.03

5,343.64

Schaeffler India : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Schaeffler India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.