Schaeffler India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
843.14
397.21
534.62
674.9
Depreciation
-197.11
-193.97
-158.71
-148.5
Tax paid
-214.02
-106.24
-166.64
-211.9
Working capital
460.52
149.77
-72.46
189
Other operating items
Operating
892.53
246.77
136.81
503.5
Capital expenditure
249.64
304.44
322.36
134.78
Free cash flow
1,142.17
551.21
459.17
638.28
Equity raised
6,102.32
5,748.96
5,238.12
4,578.24
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
125.79
65.09
57.74
127.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7,370.28
6,365.26
5,755.03
5,343.64
