Schaeffler India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
7,250.91
6,867.42
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
7,250.91
6,867.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
124.55
92.66
Total Income
7,375.46
6,960.08
Total Expenditure
5,934.41
5,573.03
PBIDT
1,441.05
1,387.05
Interest
4.27
3.55
PBDT
1,436.78
1,383.5
Depreciation
223.01
206.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
319.9
297.35
Deferred Tax
-5.15
0.48
Reported Profit After Tax
899.02
879.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
899.02
879.21
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.46
11.19
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
902.48
868.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
57.5
56.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,300
1,200
Equity
31.26
31.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.87
20.19
PBDTM(%)
19.81
20.14
PATM(%)
12.39
12.8
