Schaeffler India Ltd Annually Results

3,450
(-2.14%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

7,250.91

6,867.42

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

7,250.91

6,867.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

124.55

92.66

Total Income

7,375.46

6,960.08

Total Expenditure

5,934.41

5,573.03

PBIDT

1,441.05

1,387.05

Interest

4.27

3.55

PBDT

1,436.78

1,383.5

Depreciation

223.01

206.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

319.9

297.35

Deferred Tax

-5.15

0.48

Reported Profit After Tax

899.02

879.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

899.02

879.21

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.46

11.19

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

902.48

868.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

57.5

56.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,300

1,200

Equity

31.26

31.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.87

20.19

PBDTM(%)

19.81

20.14

PATM(%)

12.39

12.8

