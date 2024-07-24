iifl-logo-icon 1
Schaeffler India Ltd AGM

3,273.05
(0.73%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:44:57 PM

Schaeffler India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Apr 202416 Feb 2024
Recommendation of Dividend by the Board of Directors subject to approval of Shareholders in ensuing AGM Intimation of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book from April 20, 2024, to April 26, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for purpose of AGM and Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 26. 2024 Scrutinizers Report Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) Presentation made at the 61st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Schaeffler India: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
Read More

