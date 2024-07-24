|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Schaeffler India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on October 23 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Schaeffler India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Schaeffler India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intuimation of the Board Meeting scheduled on April 25 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for re-appointment of Managing Director and CEO
|Board Meeting
|16 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Schaeffler India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on February 16 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 02/02/2024) Recommendation of Dividend by the Board of Directors subject to approval of Shareholders in ensuing AGM Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.02.2024)
