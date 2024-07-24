iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Schaeffler India Ltd Board Meeting

3,221.6
(-0.26%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:59:59 PM

Schaeffler India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Schaeffler India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on October 23 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Schaeffler India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Schaeffler India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intuimation of the Board Meeting scheduled on April 25 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for re-appointment of Managing Director and CEO
Board Meeting16 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Schaeffler India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on February 16 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 02/02/2024) Recommendation of Dividend by the Board of Directors subject to approval of Shareholders in ensuing AGM Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.02.2024)

Schaeffler India: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Schaeffler India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.