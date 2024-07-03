Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹14,684
Prev. Close₹14,684
Turnover(Lac.)₹595.21
Day's High₹14,831.95
Day's Low₹14,471.05
52 Week's High₹17,745
52 Week's Low₹14,410
Book Value₹303.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47,565.53
P/E70.43
EPS208.32
Divi. Yield1.74
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
32.46
32.46
32.46
32.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
742.4
913.57
705.11
681.81
Net Worth
774.86
946.03
737.57
714.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2018
|Jun-2017
Revenue
3,574.14
3,001.99
2,455.29
2,320.4
yoy growth (%)
19.05
22.26
5.81
1.97
Raw materials
-1,159.3
-1,110.79
-948.69
-914.97
As % of sales
32.43
37
38.63
39.43
Employee costs
-201.68
-173.29
-115.23
-114.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2018
|Jun-2017
Profit before tax
869.89
593.87
581.77
671.77
Depreciation
-47.66
-47.88
-52.37
-59.74
Tax paid
-218.1
-160.79
-207.18
-239.04
Working capital
-448.16
489.92
222.6
-1,100
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2018
|Jun-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.05
22.26
5.81
1.97
Op profit growth
46.47
-1.89
-7.4
9.7
EBIT growth
46.01
2.18
-13.94
6.29
Net profit growth
50.5
15.61
-13.43
2.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,376.2
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
630.7
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,185
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,791.25
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,141.85
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
A K Gupta
Director
Sonali Dhawan
Director
Karthik Natarajan
Director
Pramod Agarwal
Director
Gagan Sawhney
Independent Director
MEENA GANESH
Executive Director & Secretary
Ghanashyam Hedge
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chittranjan Dua
Independent Director
Krishnamurthy Narayanan Iyer
Managing Director
L. V. Vaidyanathan
Independent Director
Gurcharan Das.
Non Executive Director
Ashima Goyal
Reports by Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
Summary
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (P&GHHCL) is engaged in manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast moving consumer goods in the femcare and healthcare businesses. The Companys products are sold through retail operationsincluding mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores and high frequency stores. The Company has its manufacturing locations at Goa and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, apart from third party manufacturing locations spread across India.. The company was incorporated on 20th July 1964 at Mumbai. The Companys saga dates way back to the establishment of Richardson Hindustan Limited (RHL), which obtained an Industrial License to undertake manufacture of Menthol and de mentholised peppermint oil and VICKS range of products such as Vicks VapoRub, Vicks Cough Drops and Vicks Inhaler. The premier product of the company, Vicks Action 500 was launched in the year 1979 and in 1984; an Ayurvedic Research Laboratory was gone to live. In October of the year 1985, RHL became an affiliate of The Procter & Gamble Company, USA. In 1989, Procter & Gamble India (after change in name from RHL) launched Whisper, the breakthrough technology sanitary napkin at first time. In 1991, the company had launched Ariel detergent and also in the same year the Mandideep (Bhopal) Factory started its operations. During the year 1993, P&G had divested the Detergents business to Procter & Gamble Home Products. Goa Honda Factory of th
Read More
The Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14653.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is ₹47565.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is 70.43 and 61.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is ₹14410 and ₹17745 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.34%, 3 Years at -1.70%, 1 Year at -14.00%, 6 Month at -11.61%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -7.75%.
