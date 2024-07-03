iifl-logo-icon 1
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Share Price

14,653.25
(-0.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open14,684
  Day's High14,831.95
  52 Wk High17,745
  Prev. Close14,684
  Day's Low14,471.05
  52 Wk Low 14,410
  Turnover (lac)595.21
  P/E70.43
  Face Value10
  Book Value303.99
  EPS208.32
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47,565.53
  Div. Yield1.74
No Records Found

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

14,684

Prev. Close

14,684

Turnover(Lac.)

595.21

Day's High

14,831.95

Day's Low

14,471.05

52 Week's High

17,745

52 Week's Low

14,410

Book Value

303.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47,565.53

P/E

70.43

EPS

208.32

Divi. Yield

1.74

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 95

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

31 Oct 2024|04:15 PM

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.72%

Foreign: 68.72%

Indian: 1.90%

Non-Promoter- 16.75%

Institutions: 16.75%

Non-Institutions: 12.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2024Jun-2023Jun-2022Jun-2021

Equity Capital

32.46

32.46

32.46

32.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

742.4

913.57

705.11

681.81

Net Worth

774.86

946.03

737.57

714.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2018Jun-2017

Revenue

3,574.14

3,001.99

2,455.29

2,320.4

yoy growth (%)

19.05

22.26

5.81

1.97

Raw materials

-1,159.3

-1,110.79

-948.69

-914.97

As % of sales

32.43

37

38.63

39.43

Employee costs

-201.68

-173.29

-115.23

-114.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2018Jun-2017

Profit before tax

869.89

593.87

581.77

671.77

Depreciation

-47.66

-47.88

-52.37

-59.74

Tax paid

-218.1

-160.79

-207.18

-239.04

Working capital

-448.16

489.92

222.6

-1,100

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarJun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2018Jun-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.05

22.26

5.81

1.97

Op profit growth

46.47

-1.89

-7.4

9.7

EBIT growth

46.01

2.18

-13.94

6.29

Net profit growth

50.5

15.61

-13.43

2.42

No Record Found

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,376.2

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

630.7

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,185

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,791.25

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,141.85

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

A K Gupta

Director

Sonali Dhawan

Director

Karthik Natarajan

Director

Pramod Agarwal

Director

Gagan Sawhney

Independent Director

MEENA GANESH

Executive Director & Secretary

Ghanashyam Hedge

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chittranjan Dua

Independent Director

Krishnamurthy Narayanan Iyer

Managing Director

L. V. Vaidyanathan

Independent Director

Gurcharan Das.

Non Executive Director

Ashima Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

Summary

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (P&GHHCL) is engaged in manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast moving consumer goods in the femcare and healthcare businesses. The Companys products are sold through retail operationsincluding mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores and high frequency stores. The Company has its manufacturing locations at Goa and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, apart from third party manufacturing locations spread across India.. The company was incorporated on 20th July 1964 at Mumbai. The Companys saga dates way back to the establishment of Richardson Hindustan Limited (RHL), which obtained an Industrial License to undertake manufacture of Menthol and de mentholised peppermint oil and VICKS range of products such as Vicks VapoRub, Vicks Cough Drops and Vicks Inhaler. The premier product of the company, Vicks Action 500 was launched in the year 1979 and in 1984; an Ayurvedic Research Laboratory was gone to live. In October of the year 1985, RHL became an affiliate of The Procter & Gamble Company, USA. In 1989, Procter & Gamble India (after change in name from RHL) launched Whisper, the breakthrough technology sanitary napkin at first time. In 1991, the company had launched Ariel detergent and also in the same year the Mandideep (Bhopal) Factory started its operations. During the year 1993, P&G had divested the Detergents business to Procter & Gamble Home Products. Goa Honda Factory of th
Company FAQs

What is the Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd share price today?

The Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14653.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is ₹47565.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is 70.43 and 61.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is ₹14410 and ₹17745 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd?

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.34%, 3 Years at -1.70%, 1 Year at -14.00%, 6 Month at -11.61%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -7.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.64 %
Institutions - 16.76 %
Public - 12.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

