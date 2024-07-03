Summary

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (P&GHHCL) is engaged in manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast moving consumer goods in the femcare and healthcare businesses. The Companys products are sold through retail operationsincluding mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores and high frequency stores. The Company has its manufacturing locations at Goa and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, apart from third party manufacturing locations spread across India.. The company was incorporated on 20th July 1964 at Mumbai. The Companys saga dates way back to the establishment of Richardson Hindustan Limited (RHL), which obtained an Industrial License to undertake manufacture of Menthol and de mentholised peppermint oil and VICKS range of products such as Vicks VapoRub, Vicks Cough Drops and Vicks Inhaler. The premier product of the company, Vicks Action 500 was launched in the year 1979 and in 1984; an Ayurvedic Research Laboratory was gone to live. In October of the year 1985, RHL became an affiliate of The Procter & Gamble Company, USA. In 1989, Procter & Gamble India (after change in name from RHL) launched Whisper, the breakthrough technology sanitary napkin at first time. In 1991, the company had launched Ariel detergent and also in the same year the Mandideep (Bhopal) Factory started its operations. During the year 1993, P&G had divested the Detergents business to Procter & Gamble Home Products. Goa Honda Factory of th

Read More