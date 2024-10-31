iifl-logo-icon 1
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

14,679.3
(-0.57%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:09:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2024Jun-2023Jun-2022Jun-2021

Equity Capital

32.46

32.46

32.46

32.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

742.4

913.57

705.11

681.81

Net Worth

774.86

946.03

737.57

714.27

Minority Interest

Debt

3.08

4.03

5.1

3.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.62

0

0.12

4.56

Total Liabilities

781.56

950.06

742.79

722.3

Fixed Assets

166.91

192.8

207.56

221.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

78.49

65.54

52

42.58

Networking Capital

-52.04

-286.27

-156.02

-201.91

Inventories

225.56

219.8

234.02

249.3

Inventory Days

25.45

Sundry Debtors

240.83

216.28

192.08

142.35

Debtor Days

14.53

Other Current Assets

562.19

464.91

357.78

321.41

Sundry Creditors

-868.7

-982.22

-790.9

-774.16

Creditor Days

79.05

Other Current Liabilities

-211.92

-205.04

-149

-140.81

Cash

588.2

977.99

639.25

660.24

Total Assets

781.56

950.06

742.79

722.3

P & G Hygiene : related Articles

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

31 Oct 2024|04:15 PM

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read More

