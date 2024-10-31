Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
32.46
32.46
32.46
32.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
742.4
913.57
705.11
681.81
Net Worth
774.86
946.03
737.57
714.27
Minority Interest
Debt
3.08
4.03
5.1
3.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.62
0
0.12
4.56
Total Liabilities
781.56
950.06
742.79
722.3
Fixed Assets
166.91
192.8
207.56
221.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
78.49
65.54
52
42.58
Networking Capital
-52.04
-286.27
-156.02
-201.91
Inventories
225.56
219.8
234.02
249.3
Inventory Days
25.45
Sundry Debtors
240.83
216.28
192.08
142.35
Debtor Days
14.53
Other Current Assets
562.19
464.91
357.78
321.41
Sundry Creditors
-868.7
-982.22
-790.9
-774.16
Creditor Days
79.05
Other Current Liabilities
-211.92
-205.04
-149
-140.81
Cash
588.2
977.99
639.25
660.24
Total Assets
781.56
950.06
742.79
722.3
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
