Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14,492.3
(-1.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2018Jun-2017

Revenue

3,574.14

3,001.99

2,455.29

2,320.4

yoy growth (%)

19.05

22.26

5.81

1.97

Raw materials

-1,159.3

-1,110.79

-948.69

-914.97

As % of sales

32.43

37

38.63

39.43

Employee costs

-201.68

-173.29

-115.23

-114.1

As % of sales

5.64

5.77

4.69

4.91

Other costs

-1,328.88

-1,114.2

-775.98

-626.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.18

37.11

31.6

27

Operating profit

884.28

603.71

615.39

664.63

OPM

24.74

20.11

25.06

28.64

Depreciation

-47.66

-47.88

-52.37

-59.74

Interest expense

-6.11

-6.07

-5.32

-10.42

Other income

39.38

44.11

24.07

77.3

Profit before tax

869.89

593.87

581.77

671.77

Taxes

-218.1

-160.79

-207.18

-239.04

Tax rate

-25.07

-27.07

-35.61

-35.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

651.79

433.08

374.59

432.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

651.79

433.08

374.59

432.73

yoy growth (%)

50.5

15.61

-13.43

2.42

NPM

18.23

14.42

15.25

18.64

P & G Hygiene : related Articles

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

31 Oct 2024|04:15 PM

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read More

