|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2018
|Jun-2017
Revenue
3,574.14
3,001.99
2,455.29
2,320.4
yoy growth (%)
19.05
22.26
5.81
1.97
Raw materials
-1,159.3
-1,110.79
-948.69
-914.97
As % of sales
32.43
37
38.63
39.43
Employee costs
-201.68
-173.29
-115.23
-114.1
As % of sales
5.64
5.77
4.69
4.91
Other costs
-1,328.88
-1,114.2
-775.98
-626.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.18
37.11
31.6
27
Operating profit
884.28
603.71
615.39
664.63
OPM
24.74
20.11
25.06
28.64
Depreciation
-47.66
-47.88
-52.37
-59.74
Interest expense
-6.11
-6.07
-5.32
-10.42
Other income
39.38
44.11
24.07
77.3
Profit before tax
869.89
593.87
581.77
671.77
Taxes
-218.1
-160.79
-207.18
-239.04
Tax rate
-25.07
-27.07
-35.61
-35.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
651.79
433.08
374.59
432.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
651.79
433.08
374.59
432.73
yoy growth (%)
50.5
15.61
-13.43
2.42
NPM
18.23
14.42
15.25
18.64
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
