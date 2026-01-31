iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 12% to ₹301.46 Crore

31 Jan 2026 , 01:05 PM

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported a solid rise in profitability for the December quarter of FY26, supported mainly by tighter cost control and operational efficiency improvements.

The company’s profit after tax for the October to December period stood at ₹301.46 crore, marking a year on year growth of 12.23 percent compared with ₹268.59 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations showed a marginal increase during the quarter, rising to ₹1,261.90 crore, compared with ₹1,247.63 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting stable demand across its core product categories.

The company’s total expenses declined to ₹872.27 crore in the December quarter, registering a reduction of 2.34 percent on a yearly basis, indicating better cost management and efficiency in operations.

Total income for the quarter, including other income, came in at ₹1,274.31 crore, up 1.34 percent from the year ago period, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd operates in the healthcare and feminine hygiene segments in India, with well known brands such as Vicks and Whisper forming a key part of its product portfolio.

For the financial year 2025–26, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹195 per equity share, which includes a one time special dividend of ₹25 per equity share, rewarding shareholders amid improved profitability.

The latest quarterly performance highlights the company’s ability to maintain earnings growth despite modest revenue expansion, driven largely by disciplined expense control and operational efficiencies.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 12% to ₹301.46 Crore

Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 12% to ₹301.46 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|01:05 PM
CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|05:29 PM
Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|04:41 PM
Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:14 PM
Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:12 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.