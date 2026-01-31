Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 12% to ₹301.46 Crore

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported a solid rise in profitability for the December quarter of FY26, supported mainly by tighter cost control and operational efficiency improvements.

The company’s profit after tax for the October to December period stood at ₹301.46 crore, marking a year on year growth of 12.23 percent compared with ₹268.59 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations showed a marginal increase during the quarter, rising to ₹1,261.90 crore, compared with ₹1,247.63 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting stable demand across its core product categories.

The company’s total expenses declined to ₹872.27 crore in the December quarter, registering a reduction of 2.34 percent on a yearly basis, indicating better cost management and efficiency in operations.

Total income for the quarter, including other income, came in at ₹1,274.31 crore, up 1.34 percent from the year ago period, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd operates in the healthcare and feminine hygiene segments in India, with well known brands such as Vicks and Whisper forming a key part of its product portfolio.

For the financial year 2025–26, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹195 per equity share, which includes a one time special dividend of ₹25 per equity share, rewarding shareholders amid improved profitability.

The latest quarterly performance highlights the company’s ability to maintain earnings growth despite modest revenue expansion, driven largely by disciplined expense control and operational efficiencies.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com