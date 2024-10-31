iifl-logo-icon 1
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Shareholding Pattern

14,763.75
(-0.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

68.72%

68.72%

68.72%

68.72%

68.72%

Indian

1.9%

1.9%

1.9%

1.9%

1.9%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

16.75%

16.71%

16.68%

16.77%

16.74%

Non-Institutions

12.6%

12.64%

12.68%

12.58%

12.61%

Total Non-Promoter

29.36%

29.36%

29.36%

29.36%

29.36%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.72%

Foreign: 68.72%

Indian: 1.90%

Non-Promoter- 16.75%

Institutions: 16.75%

Non-Institutions: 12.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

P & G Hygiene: Related NEWS

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

31 Oct 2024|04:15 PM

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

