Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2018
|Jun-2017
Profit before tax
869.89
593.87
581.77
671.77
Depreciation
-47.66
-47.88
-52.37
-59.74
Tax paid
-218.1
-160.79
-207.18
-239.04
Working capital
-448.16
489.92
222.6
-1,100
Other operating items
Operating
155.97
875.12
544.82
-727.01
Capital expenditure
22.4
49.5
23.9
14.46
Free cash flow
178.37
924.62
568.72
-712.55
Equity raised
1,155.42
1,465.36
892.11
2,855.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.47
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1,175.08
Net in cash
1,337.26
2,389.98
1,460.83
3,317.86
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
