|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 Aug 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|-
|95
|950
|Final
|We are pleased to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 95 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30,2024. The register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from Wednesday, November 13,2024 to Tuesday, November 19,2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend for the year ended June 30,2024. This has reference to our communication dated August 28,2024 on the captioned subject. We would like to inform you that the 60th Annual General Meeting is rescheduled to be held on November 25,2024. We would like to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from November 19,2024 to November 25,2024(both days inclusive) for purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company and payment of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company is re-scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 26,2024. The register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from Wednesday, November 20,2024 to Tuesday November 26,2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend for the year ended June 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|100
|1000
|Interim
|Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of 160 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of 60 per equity share to commemorate 60 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 29, 2024.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|60
|600
|Special
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of 160 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of 60 per equity share to commemorate 60 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 29, 2024.
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
