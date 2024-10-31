Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Find enclosed the Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30,2024 along with the limited review report on the said results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 27 Jun 2024

PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results and statements for the financial year ended June 302024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/08/2024 has been revised to 28/08/2024 With reference to the announcement dated June 27,2024 and in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re- scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Statements for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) We are pleased to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 95 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

Quarterly Results Find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31,2024 along with the limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

The Board of directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee have approved appointment of Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years effective May 01,2024. Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian will be taking over from Mr. L. V. Vaidyanathan who has tendered his resignation as Managing Director effective close of business hours on April 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024