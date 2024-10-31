iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Board Meeting

14,583.75
(-0.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:34:21 PM

P & G Hygiene CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202427 Sep 2024
PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Find enclosed the Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30,2024 along with the limited review report on the said results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202427 Jun 2024
PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results and statements for the financial year ended June 302024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/08/2024 has been revised to 28/08/2024 With reference to the announcement dated June 27,2024 and in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re- scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Statements for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) We are pleased to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 95 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202427 Mar 2024
Quarterly Results Find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31,2024 along with the limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
The Board of directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee have approved appointment of Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years effective May 01,2024. Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian will be taking over from Mr. L. V. Vaidyanathan who has tendered his resignation as Managing Director effective close of business hours on April 30, 2024.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and to consider declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. Kindly take the same on record. The record date for payment of interim dividend if declared at the Board Meeting held on January 31,2024 shall be Friday, February 09,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Board of Directors of the Company held today (commenced at 12.21 p.m. and ended at 12:48 p.m.), the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were approved. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023; b. Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 furnished by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of 160 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of ? 60 per equity share to commemorate 60 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 29, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR) regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, have appointed Dr. Ashima Goyal as Non - executive Independent Director of the Company effective March 19,2024. Find enclosed communication in respect of deducted of tax at source on dividend income declared by the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

P & G Hygiene: Related News

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|04:15 PM

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.