|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Find enclosed the Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30,2024 along with the limited review report on the said results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results and statements for the financial year ended June 302024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/08/2024 has been revised to 28/08/2024 With reference to the announcement dated June 27,2024 and in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re- scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Statements for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) We are pleased to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 95 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Quarterly Results Find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31,2024 along with the limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|The Board of directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee have approved appointment of Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years effective May 01,2024. Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian will be taking over from Mr. L. V. Vaidyanathan who has tendered his resignation as Managing Director effective close of business hours on April 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and to consider declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. Kindly take the same on record. The record date for payment of interim dividend if declared at the Board Meeting held on January 31,2024 shall be Friday, February 09,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Board of Directors of the Company held today (commenced at 12.21 p.m. and ended at 12:48 p.m.), the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were approved. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023; b. Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 furnished by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of 160 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of ? 60 per equity share to commemorate 60 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 29, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR) regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, have appointed Dr. Ashima Goyal as Non - executive Independent Director of the Company effective March 19,2024. Find enclosed communication in respect of deducted of tax at source on dividend income declared by the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.