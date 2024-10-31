iifl-logo-icon 1
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd AGM

P & G Hygiene CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Nov 202428 Aug 2024
The register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from Wednesday, November 13,2024 to Tuesday, November 19,2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend for the year ended June 30,2024. This has reference to our communication dated August 28,2024 on the captioned subject. We would like to inform you that the 60th Annual General Meeting is rescheduled to be held on November 25,2024. We would like to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from November 19,2024 to November 25,2024(both days inclusive) for purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company and payment of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company is re-scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 26,2024. The register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from Wednesday, November 20,2024 to Tuesday November 26,2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend for the year ended June 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024) AGM 26/11/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.11.2024) Find enclosed proceedings of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on November 26,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024)

P&G Hygiene reports September quarter profit at ₹212 Crore

31 Oct 2024|04:15 PM

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, declared a profit after tax of ₹210.69 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

