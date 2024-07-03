iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Petronet LNG Ltd Share Price

328.1
(-0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open330.85
  • Day's High330.85
  • 52 Wk High384.2
  • Prev. Close329.45
  • Day's Low323
  • 52 Wk Low 225.05
  • Turnover (lac)4,540.94
  • P/E12.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value126.35
  • EPS26.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49,215
  • Div. Yield3.04
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open343.75
  • Day's High369.05
  • Spot366.5
  • Prev. Close350.35
  • Day's Low342.05
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot3,000
  • OI(Chg %)-4,11,000 (-9.25%)
  • Roll Over%10.58
  • Roll Cost0.72
  • Traded Vol.1,37,76,000 (-56.96%)
View More Futures

Petronet LNG Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

330.85

Prev. Close

329.45

Turnover(Lac.)

4,540.94

Day's High

330.85

Day's Low

323

52 Week's High

384.2

52 Week's Low

225.05

Book Value

126.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49,215

P/E

12.61

EPS

26.12

Divi. Yield

3.04

Petronet LNG Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Petronet LNG Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Petronet LNG signs MoU with LTL Holdings for Colombo LNG Supply

Petronet LNG signs MoU with LTL Holdings for Colombo LNG Supply

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

The MoU outlines a plan to establish an LNG supply chain from Petronet’s Kochi LNG terminal to LTL’s power plants in Colombo, with a defined timeline for implementation.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Petronet LNG Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.00%

Non-Promoter- 39.11%

Institutions: 39.11%

Non-Institutions: 10.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Petronet LNG Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,500

1,500

1,500

1,500

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,462.8

13,434.74

11,925.48

10,149.5

Net Worth

16,962.8

14,934.74

13,425.48

11,649.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26,022.9

35,452

30,598.62

24,616.03

yoy growth (%)

-26.59

15.86

24.3

-9.27

Raw materials

-20,681.5

-30,495.94

-26,690.19

-21,416.92

As % of sales

79.47

86.02

87.22

87

Employee costs

-147.11

-125.76

-91.2

-73.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3,967.65

3,182.71

3,055.11

2,360.19

Depreciation

-784.09

-776.13

-411.65

-369.07

Tax paid

-1,018.28

-413.05

-977.26

-654.52

Working capital

283.7

3,807.48

182.17

-1,645.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.59

15.86

24.3

-9.27

Op profit growth

17.79

20.44

27.77

63.42

EBIT growth

20.01

11.42

25.22

78.71

Net profit growth

9.33

29.82

21.82

86.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

52,729.33

59,899.35

43,168.57

26,022.9

35,452

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52,729.33

59,899.35

43,168.57

26,022.9

35,452

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

608.46

661.09

396.38

378.01

378.32

View Annually Results

Petronet LNG Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Petronet LNG Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pankaj Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Akshay Kumar Singh

Director (Finance) & CFO

V K Mishra

Director (Technical)

Pramod Narang

Nominee Director IOCL

S M Vaidya

Nominee Director GAIL

Sandeep Kumar Gupta

Nominee Director ONGC

ARUN KUMAR SINGH

Nominee Director BPCL

G. Krishnakumar

Nominee

Milind Shivaram Torawane

Independent Director

Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee

Independent Director

Sanjeev Mitla

Independent Director

Sundeep Bhutoria

Independent Director

Muker Jeet Sharma

Chief Gen. Mgr. / VP / Company Secretary

Rajan Kapur

Independent Director

Raian Nogi Karanjawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Petronet LNG Ltd

Summary

Petronet LNG Limited, one of the fastest growing world-class companies in the Indian energy sector, has set up the countrys first LNG receiving and regasification terminal at Dahej, Gujarat, and another terminal at Kochi, Kerala. While the Dahej Terminal has a nominal capacity of 17.5 MMTPA, the Kochi Terminal has a capacity of 5 MMTPA. Petronets Terminals today account for around 33% gas supplies in the country and handle around one third of LNG imports in India. Formed as a Joint Venture Company by the Government of India to import LNG and set up LNG terminals in the country, it involves Indias leading oil and natural gas industry players. The Company Promoters are GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).Petronet LNG was incorporated in 2nd April, 1998 to import LNG and set up LNG terminals in the country. The consortium led by Mitsui OSK Lines Limited of Japan received shipping time charter contract from the Company in the year 2002-03 for 2 LNG vessels of 1,38,000 cu.m capacity each. The construction of second LNG taker named Indhan commenced with the steel cutting in 6th May of the year 2003. The Company successfully commissioned Indias first LNG receiving and regasification terminal at Dahej in February of the year 2004. Asian Development Bank (ADB) acquired 5.2% equity stake in Petronet LNG in the year 2004, in the same year, the company inked debt s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Petronet LNG Ltd share price today?

The Petronet LNG Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹328.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Petronet LNG Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Petronet LNG Ltd is ₹49215.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Petronet LNG Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Petronet LNG Ltd is 12.61 and 2.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Petronet LNG Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Petronet LNG Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Petronet LNG Ltd is ₹225.05 and ₹384.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Petronet LNG Ltd?

Petronet LNG Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.12%, 3 Years at 14.62%, 1 Year at 44.31%, 6 Month at -1.35%, 3 Month at -9.60% and 1 Month at -2.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Petronet LNG Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Petronet LNG Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.00 %
Institutions - 39.11 %
Public - 10.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Petronet LNG Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.