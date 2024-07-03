SectorGas Distribution
Open₹330.85
Prev. Close₹329.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,540.94
Day's High₹330.85
Day's Low₹323
52 Week's High₹384.2
52 Week's Low₹225.05
Book Value₹126.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49,215
P/E12.61
EPS26.12
Divi. Yield3.04
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
The MoU outlines a plan to establish an LNG supply chain from Petronet’s Kochi LNG terminal to LTL’s power plants in Colombo, with a defined timeline for implementation.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,500
1,500
1,500
1,500
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,462.8
13,434.74
11,925.48
10,149.5
Net Worth
16,962.8
14,934.74
13,425.48
11,649.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26,022.9
35,452
30,598.62
24,616.03
yoy growth (%)
-26.59
15.86
24.3
-9.27
Raw materials
-20,681.5
-30,495.94
-26,690.19
-21,416.92
As % of sales
79.47
86.02
87.22
87
Employee costs
-147.11
-125.76
-91.2
-73.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3,967.65
3,182.71
3,055.11
2,360.19
Depreciation
-784.09
-776.13
-411.65
-369.07
Tax paid
-1,018.28
-413.05
-977.26
-654.52
Working capital
283.7
3,807.48
182.17
-1,645.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.59
15.86
24.3
-9.27
Op profit growth
17.79
20.44
27.77
63.42
EBIT growth
20.01
11.42
25.22
78.71
Net profit growth
9.33
29.82
21.82
86.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
52,729.33
59,899.35
43,168.57
26,022.9
35,452
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52,729.33
59,899.35
43,168.57
26,022.9
35,452
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
608.46
661.09
396.38
378.01
378.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pankaj Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Akshay Kumar Singh
Director (Finance) & CFO
V K Mishra
Director (Technical)
Pramod Narang
Nominee Director IOCL
S M Vaidya
Nominee Director GAIL
Sandeep Kumar Gupta
Nominee Director ONGC
ARUN KUMAR SINGH
Nominee Director BPCL
G. Krishnakumar
Nominee
Milind Shivaram Torawane
Independent Director
Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee
Independent Director
Sanjeev Mitla
Independent Director
Sundeep Bhutoria
Independent Director
Muker Jeet Sharma
Chief Gen. Mgr. / VP / Company Secretary
Rajan Kapur
Independent Director
Raian Nogi Karanjawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Petronet LNG Ltd
Summary
Petronet LNG Limited, one of the fastest growing world-class companies in the Indian energy sector, has set up the countrys first LNG receiving and regasification terminal at Dahej, Gujarat, and another terminal at Kochi, Kerala. While the Dahej Terminal has a nominal capacity of 17.5 MMTPA, the Kochi Terminal has a capacity of 5 MMTPA. Petronets Terminals today account for around 33% gas supplies in the country and handle around one third of LNG imports in India. Formed as a Joint Venture Company by the Government of India to import LNG and set up LNG terminals in the country, it involves Indias leading oil and natural gas industry players. The Company Promoters are GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).Petronet LNG was incorporated in 2nd April, 1998 to import LNG and set up LNG terminals in the country. The consortium led by Mitsui OSK Lines Limited of Japan received shipping time charter contract from the Company in the year 2002-03 for 2 LNG vessels of 1,38,000 cu.m capacity each. The construction of second LNG taker named Indhan commenced with the steel cutting in 6th May of the year 2003. The Company successfully commissioned Indias first LNG receiving and regasification terminal at Dahej in February of the year 2004. Asian Development Bank (ADB) acquired 5.2% equity stake in Petronet LNG in the year 2004, in the same year, the company inked debt s
Read More
The Petronet LNG Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹328.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Petronet LNG Ltd is ₹49215.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Petronet LNG Ltd is 12.61 and 2.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Petronet LNG Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Petronet LNG Ltd is ₹225.05 and ₹384.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Petronet LNG Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.12%, 3 Years at 14.62%, 1 Year at 44.31%, 6 Month at -1.35%, 3 Month at -9.60% and 1 Month at -2.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.