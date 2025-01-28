Petronet LNG Q3 Profit Rises 25.5% Despite Revenue Drop

India’s largest liquefied natural gas company, Petronet LNG Ltd, posted Q3 FY25 earnings Monday, January 27 with net profit growth despite revenue falling.

Petronet LNG has posted a net profit of ₹867 crore for the quarter under review. That is a growth of 25.5% from ₹690.3 crore for the same period last fiscal. It is up by 2.3% on a sequential basis from ₹847.6 crore from Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations was down 17.09% YoY to ₹12,227 crore from ₹14,747 crore in Q3 FY24 and fell 6% sequentially from ₹13,021.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

At the operating level, the company came in at EBITDA of ₹1,247.6 crore as against ₹1,200.5 crore in Q2 FY25, which is stable operational performance. EBITDA margin improved to 10.2% from 9.2% in Q2 FY25 and stands for cost efficiency.

On January 28, 2025, the stock of Petronet LNG Ltd is trading at ₹293.10, down 5.69% in comparison to the previous close. However, the stock has increased by approximately 11.47% in the last one year.

The operational performance and cost-management approach helped to maintain better profitability with more margins despite losing steam on the topline growth from the revenue side. Petronet LNG currently continues to be one of the active players in the Indian energy sectors, towering tall as India’s largest company today to enter into LNG business.