Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Disclosure regarding reappointment of Shri Sanjeev Mitla and Shri Sundeep Bhutoria and appointment of Shri Arvinder Singh Sahney, Directors is attached herewith

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

PETRONET LNG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled on 24th October 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30.09.2024 and Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25. The intimation regarding results for the quarter and half-year ended 30.09.2024 and the interim dividend for FY 2024-25 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

The disclosure relating to appointment of Shri Satish Kumar Vaduguri (DIN: 09322002), Chairman (Additional Charge) and Director (Marketing), IOCL as Additional Director (Nominee Director -IOCL) on the Board of PLL w.e.f. 07.09.2024 is attached herewith

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

PETRONET LNG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in the Securities of Petronet LNG Limited (PLLs Code) as well as Circular issued by the Stock Exchanges dated 2nd April 2019 it was informed to the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed vide letter dated 26th June 2024 that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of PLL would be closed for all Insiders as per PLLs Code from 1st July 2024 till 48 hours after the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 would become generally available to Public. In view of the above the Trading Window for trading in PLLs securities which was closed from 1st July 2024 shall remain closed till 26th July 2024 (both days inclusive). All Insiders have been advised not to deal with the securities of PLL during this period. The Board of Directors, in its Meeting held on 24.07.2024, has approved unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024, which are attached herewith. The Limited Review Report with unmodified opinion (without any qualification) on the unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 is also enclosed herewith. The Meeting started at 11:45 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

PETRONET LNG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at New Delhi inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This Meeting shall also consider recommendation of final dividend for financial year 2023-24 on the equity shares of the Company if any subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In view of the above the Trading Window for trading in PLLs securities which was closed from 1st April 2024 shall remain closed till 24th May 2024 (both days inclusive). All Insiders have been advised not to deal with the securities of PLL during this period. The detailed intimation is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

The Board of the Company has, through Circular Resolution approved on 22.4.2024, has appointed Shri Raian Nogi Karanjawala (DIN: 02438943) as Independent Director, whose appointment shall take effect from 16.5.24, after completion of 2nd tenure of 3 years of Shri S. Pradhan, Independent Director on 15.5.24. The brief profile of Shri Raian Nogi Karanjawala is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024