Petronet LNG Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3,967.65
3,182.71
3,055.11
2,360.19
Depreciation
-784.09
-776.13
-411.65
-369.07
Tax paid
-1,018.28
-413.05
-977.26
-654.52
Working capital
283.7
3,807.48
182.17
-1,645.28
Other operating items
Operating
2,448.98
5,801.01
1,848.37
-308.68
Capital expenditure
-93.05
4,340.77
6.42
1,981.23
Free cash flow
2,355.92
10,141.78
1,854.79
1,672.55
Equity raised
16,653.1
14,975.84
14,911.51
11,877.19
Investing
1,200.52
-3,773.17
1,187.11
2,845.11
Financing
7,140.2
3,435.98
1,034.71
3,083.83
Dividends paid
0
0
675
375
Net in cash
27,349.74
24,780.43
19,663.12
19,853.68
