Petronet LNG Q1FY26 Net Profit Falls 21.8% QoQ to ₹834 Crore

Petronet LNG Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹834 crore for the June 2025 quarter, reflecting a 21.8% decline from ₹1,067 crore in the preceding quarter. The profit drop came despite steady operational activity at the company’s key LNG terminals in Gujarat and Kerala.

Earlier this month, on July 10, the company signed a ₹1,200 crore regasification agreement with Performance Chemiserve Ltd, a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

The deal spans five and a half years and involves the supply of regasification services for roughly 25.6 trillion British thermal units (TBTUs) of LNG annually. These services will be carried out at Petronet’s Dahej terminal in Gujarat, which remains the company’s primary regasification facility.

Petronet LNG, India’s largest LNG importer, was established in 1998 as a government-backed joint venture between four major PSUs: GAIL, ONGC, IOC, and BPCL. The company currently operates two regasification terminals, a 17.5 MTPA facility at Dahej in Gujarat, and a 5 MTPA terminal in Kochi, Kerala.

Petronet LNG plays a key role in India’s energy supply chain, importing LNG from international sources to help meet domestic demand. Long-term supply arrangements include a notable contract with Qatar’s RasGas.

