320.35
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--220₹0.050%00%
--250₹0.050%21,0000%
--260₹0.050%21,0000%
--270₹0.10%75,0000%
--275₹3.60%00%
9,0000%₹7947.52%280₹0.050%1,05,0000%
--285₹3.20%00%
00%₹72.3521.59%290₹0.050%6,57,0000.45%
00%₹67.350%295₹0.050%45,0007.14%
2,61,000-8.42%₹62.131.15%300₹0.050%6,54,0000.46%
21,0000%₹20.650%305₹0.05-50%1,62,000-5.26%
--307.5₹0.10%33,0000%
1,50,000-1.96%₹55.556.33%310₹0.05-50%3,69,0000.81%
48,0000%₹22.90%312.5₹0.150%24,0000%
39,000-18.75%₹51222.78%315₹0.050%1,17,0002.63%
27,0000%₹39.981.36%317.5--
1,53,000-12.06%₹39.1528.36%320₹0.05-50%4,41,000-12.5%
36,0000%₹19.20%322.5--
1,59,000-3.63%₹42.449.29%325₹0.05-50%1,92,000-8.57%
39,0000%₹16.20%327.5₹0.050%66,0000%
3,60,000-34.42%₹35.260.36%330₹0.05-50%5,28,000-21.42%
75,0000%₹26.9522.77%332.5--
3,12,000-9.56%₹30.680.53%335₹0.05-75%3,99,000-15.28%
1,26,000-2.32%₹20.7583.62%337.5--
5,49,000-43.86%₹25.4140.75%340₹0.05-90%5,55,000-25.70%
42,000-6.66%₹25.95290.22%342.5--
3,51,000-52.63%₹19.85257.65%345₹0.05-95.65%5,19,000-35.20%
39,000-48%₹20.95451.31%347.5--
2,73,000-81.35%₹16332.43%350₹0.05-98.66%3,93,000-35.46%
4,71,000-50.15%₹11.1372.34%355₹0.05-98.91%5,07,000-16.74%
2,40,000-78.20%₹8416.12%360₹0.05-99.5%1,95,000170.83%
1,32,000-58.09%₹0.4-57.89%365₹0.05-99.72%84,000460%
4,98,000-22.42%₹0.05-91.66%370₹8.3-58.6%39,000-23.52%
1,14,000-17.39%₹0.05-87.5%375--
4,41,000-35.80%₹0.05-80%380₹29.80%6,0000%
--385₹27.3-35.53%9,000-50%
1,74,0001.75%₹0.10%390--
15,0000%₹0.050%400--

Petronet LNG: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Petronet LNG signs MoU with LTL Holdings for Colombo LNG Supply

Petronet LNG signs MoU with LTL Holdings for Colombo LNG Supply

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

The MoU outlines a plan to establish an LNG supply chain from Petronet’s Kochi LNG terminal to LTL’s power plants in Colombo, with a defined timeline for implementation.

Read More

