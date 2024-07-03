Petronet LNG Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
52,729.33
59,899.35
43,168.57
26,022.9
35,452
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52,729.33
59,899.35
43,168.57
26,022.9
35,452
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
608.46
661.09
396.38
378.01
378.32
Total Income
53,337.79
60,560.44
43,564.95
26,400.91
35,830.32
Total Expenditure
47,523.88
55,045.39
37,919.88
21,323.36
31,534.59
PBIDT
5,813.91
5,515.05
5,645.07
5,077.55
4,295.73
Interest
289.67
330.51
317.33
335.95
403.2
PBDT
5,524.24
5,184.54
5,327.74
4,741.6
3,892.53
Depreciation
776.56
764.34
768.46
784.09
776.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,304
1,222
1,169.18
1,025
860
Deferred Tax
-83.34
-127.62
-48.01
-6.72
-446.95
Reported Profit After Tax
3,527.02
3,325.82
3,438.11
2,939.23
2,703.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,652.44
3,325.82
3,438.11
2,939.23
2,703.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-52.17
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,652.44
3,325.82
3,438.11
2,939.23
2,755.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.35
22.17
22.92
19.59
18.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
100
115
115
125
Equity
1,500
1,500
1,500
1,500
1,500
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.02
9.2
13.07
19.51
12.11
PBDTM(%)
10.47
8.65
12.34
18.22
10.97
PATM(%)
6.68
5.55
7.96
11.29
7.62
