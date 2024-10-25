Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.59
15.86
24.3
-9.27
Op profit growth
17.79
20.44
27.77
63.42
EBIT growth
19.5
10.03
25.64
78.11
Net profit growth
8.72
28.09
22.47
85.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.05
11.25
10.82
10.53
EBIT margin
16.42
10.08
10.62
10.51
Net profit margin
11.29
7.62
6.89
7
RoCE
26.55
25.26
26.94
23.78
RoNW
6.4
6.45
5.86
5.8
RoA
4.56
4.77
4.37
3.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.59
18.02
14.07
22.98
Dividend per share
11.5
12.5
4.5
5
Cash EPS
14.36
12.84
11.32
18.05
Book value per share
78.71
74.13
65.4
109.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.48
11.09
16.43
8.76
P/CEPS
15.65
15.55
20.42
11.15
P/B
2.85
2.69
3.53
1.84
EV/EBIDTA
6.53
6.71
9.63
10.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
31.98
21.76
Tax payout
-25.85
-13.01
-31.65
-27.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.38
16.49
16.76
16.3
Inventory days
5.73
5
6.15
5.83
Creditor days
-20.11
-16.7
-17.55
-15.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.72
-8.87
-19.94
-12.34
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.06
0.06
0.23
Net debt / op. profit
-0.14
-0.18
0.17
0.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.47
-86.02
-87.22
-87
Employee costs
-0.56
-0.35
-0.29
-0.3
Other costs
-1.9
-2.37
-1.65
-2.16
