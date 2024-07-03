iifl-logo-icon 1
Petronet LNG Ltd Half Yearly Results

331
(0.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

26,439.42

28,540.38

24,188.95

29,649.8

30,249.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26,439.42

28,540.38

24,188.95

29,649.8

30,249.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

379.36

237.81

370.65

359.04

302.05

Total Income

26,818.78

28,778.19

24,559.6

30,008.84

30,551.6

Total Expenditure

23,674.64

25,731.37

21,792.51

27,032.37

28,013.02

PBIDT

3,144.14

3,046.82

2,767.09

2,976.47

2,538.58

Interest

132.12

140.42

149.25

171.56

158.95

PBDT

3,012.02

2,906.4

2,617.84

2,804.91

2,379.63

Depreciation

390.83

389.9

386.66

380.89

383.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

749

732

572

660

562

Deferred Tax

-77.56

-67.5

-15.84

-51.24

-76.38

Reported Profit After Tax

1,949.75

1,852

1,675.02

1,815.26

1,510.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,976.08

1,977.42

1,675.02

1,815.26

1,510.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,976.08

1,977.42

1,675.02

1,815.26

1,510.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.17

13.18

11.17

12.1

10.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

70

0

70

0

70

Equity

1,500

1,500

1,500

1,500

1,500

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.89

10.67

11.43

10.03

8.39

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

7.37

6.48

6.92

6.12

4.99

