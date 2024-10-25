iifl-logo-icon 1
Petronet LNG Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,500

1,500

1,500

1,500

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,462.8

13,434.74

11,925.48

10,149.5

Net Worth

16,962.8

14,934.74

13,425.48

11,649.5

Minority Interest

Debt

3,008.1

3,345.01

3,438.5

3,652.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

999.73

1,023.36

1,037.25

1,035.68

Total Liabilities

20,970.63

19,303.11

17,901.23

16,338.11

Fixed Assets

9,699.37

9,916.19

9,749.82

10,338.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

174.79

1,044.49

1,050.22

1,549.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

382.53

320.25

204.85

155.09

Networking Capital

3,304.21

2,342.1

2,576.79

-47.5

Inventories

1,491.17

1,174.27

579.69

337.18

Inventory Days

4.72

Sundry Debtors

3,626.08

3,843.61

2,684.44

1,874.53

Debtor Days

26.29

Other Current Assets

2,700.45

831.06

2,738.37

490.4

Sundry Creditors

-2,907.26

-1,776.75

-1,711.97

-1,099.84

Creditor Days

15.42

Other Current Liabilities

-1,606.23

-1,730.09

-1,713.74

-1,649.78

Cash

7,409.73

5,680.08

4,319.55

4,342.34

Total Assets

20,970.63

19,303.11

17,901.23

16,338.11

