Petronet LNG Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,500
1,500
1,500
1,500
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,462.8
13,434.74
11,925.48
10,149.5
Net Worth
16,962.8
14,934.74
13,425.48
11,649.5
Minority Interest
Debt
3,008.1
3,345.01
3,438.5
3,652.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
999.73
1,023.36
1,037.25
1,035.68
Total Liabilities
20,970.63
19,303.11
17,901.23
16,338.11
Fixed Assets
9,699.37
9,916.19
9,749.82
10,338.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
174.79
1,044.49
1,050.22
1,549.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
382.53
320.25
204.85
155.09
Networking Capital
3,304.21
2,342.1
2,576.79
-47.5
Inventories
1,491.17
1,174.27
579.69
337.18
Inventory Days
4.72
Sundry Debtors
3,626.08
3,843.61
2,684.44
1,874.53
Debtor Days
26.29
Other Current Assets
2,700.45
831.06
2,738.37
490.4
Sundry Creditors
-2,907.26
-1,776.75
-1,711.97
-1,099.84
Creditor Days
15.42
Other Current Liabilities
-1,606.23
-1,730.09
-1,713.74
-1,649.78
Cash
7,409.73
5,680.08
4,319.55
4,342.34
Total Assets
20,970.63
19,303.11
17,901.23
16,338.11
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
The MoU outlines a plan to establish an LNG supply chain from Petronet’s Kochi LNG terminal to LTL’s power plants in Colombo, with a defined timeline for implementation.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.