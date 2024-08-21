iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Petronet LNG signs MoU with LTL Holdings for Colombo LNG Supply

21 Aug 2024 , 02:49 PM

On August 20, Petronet LNG signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka’s LTL Holdings Limited to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to LTL’s dual-fuel power plants in Colombo.

The MoU outlines a plan to establish an LNG supply chain from Petronet’s Kochi LNG terminal to LTL’s power plants in Colombo, with a defined timeline for implementation.

LNG will be delivered via ISO tank containers using a multi-modal transport system. The initial supply agreement is set for five years, with an option for extension based on mutual agreement.

Last month, Petronet LNG reported a 34% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹1,100.76 crore for Q1 of FY 2024-25, compared to ₹819.28 crore in the same period the previous year. Sequentially, net profit rose by nearly 50% from ₹734.07 crore in Q4 of FY 2023.

At the time of writing, shares of Petronet LNG is trading at ₹375 which is a 0.67% dip than the previous close. Petronet LNG stock has gained a total of 69% in the last one year, and almost 66% since the beginning of the year.

The improved financial results are attributed to stable LNG prices, better capacity utilization at terminals, and operational efficiencies.

Petronet LNG Limited, established by the Government of India, is a joint venture involving Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

The company operates India’s first LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Dahej, Gujarat, with a capacity of 17.5 million tonnes per year, and a second terminal in Kochi, Kerala, with a capacity of 5 million tonnes per year. Plans for a third terminal in Gangavaram, Andhra Pradesh were discontinued in October 2019.

Related Tags

  • Colombo LNG Supply
  • Dual-Fuel Power Plants
  • LTL Holdings
  • Petronet LNG
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.