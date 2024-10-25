Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26,022.9
35,452
30,598.62
24,616.03
yoy growth (%)
-26.59
15.86
24.3
-9.27
Raw materials
-20,681.5
-30,495.94
-26,690.19
-21,416.92
As % of sales
79.47
86.02
87.22
87
Employee costs
-147.11
-125.76
-91.2
-73.86
As % of sales
0.56
0.35
0.29
0.3
Other costs
-494.75
-840.83
-504.88
-532.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.9
2.37
1.65
2.16
Operating profit
4,699.54
3,989.47
3,312.35
2,592.27
OPM
18.05
11.25
10.82
10.53
Depreciation
-784.09
-776.13
-411.65
-369.07
Interest expense
-335.95
-403.2
-162.99
-209.65
Other income
388.15
372.57
317.4
346.64
Profit before tax
3,967.65
3,182.71
3,055.11
2,360.19
Taxes
-1,018.28
-413.05
-977.26
-654.52
Tax rate
-25.66
-12.97
-31.98
-27.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2,949.37
2,769.66
2,077.85
1,705.67
Exceptional items
0
-72.06
0
0
Net profit
2,949.37
2,697.6
2,077.85
1,705.67
yoy growth (%)
9.33
29.82
21.82
86.76
NPM
11.33
7.6
6.79
6.92
