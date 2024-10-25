AGM:06/09/2024 Intimation regarding holding of 26th AGM on Friday, 6th September 2024 at 3:30 P.M. (IST) is enclosed. Other details include: (i) Cut-off date: Friday, 30.08.2024 (ii) Record Date: Friday, 12.07.2024 (iii) E-voting commence on Monday, 02.09.2024 (iii) E-voting ends on Thursday, 05.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) The proceedings of 26th Annual General Meeting of Petronet LNG Limited held on Friday, 6th September 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) Voting Results as per Reg 44 of SEBI LODR and Scrutinisers Report is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)