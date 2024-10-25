|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Sep 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|AGM:06/09/2024 Intimation regarding holding of 26th AGM on Friday, 6th September 2024 at 3:30 P.M. (IST) is enclosed. Other details include: (i) Cut-off date: Friday, 30.08.2024 (ii) Record Date: Friday, 12.07.2024 (iii) E-voting commence on Monday, 02.09.2024 (iii) E-voting ends on Thursday, 05.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) The proceedings of 26th Annual General Meeting of Petronet LNG Limited held on Friday, 6th September 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) Voting Results as per Reg 44 of SEBI LODR and Scrutinisers Report is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
The MoU outlines a plan to establish an LNG supply chain from Petronet’s Kochi LNG terminal to LTL’s power plants in Colombo, with a defined timeline for implementation.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.