Petronet LNG Ltd Dividend

329
(0.83%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Petronet LNG CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Oct 20248 Nov 20248 Nov 2024770Interim
The intimation regarding results for the quarter and half-year ended 30.09.2024 and the interim dividend for FY 2024-25 is enclosed herewith The Board of Directors of Petronet LNG Limited in its above said meeting has also, inter-alia, declared interim dividend of Rs. 7/- (Rupees seven only) per equity share (of the face value of Rs. 10/- each) of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 - Record Date fixed on Friday, 8th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Dividend22 May 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 2024330Final
The Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held on 22nd May 2024, inter-alia, The Board of Directors of the Company in its above said meeting has also, inter-alia, recommended final dividend of Rs. 3.00 (Rupees three only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The above said meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:25 P.M. R Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI LODR, 2015, Record date has been fixed as Friday, 12.07.2024 for ascertaining entitlement of Members to the Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. if the final dividend is approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the same shall be paid within 30 days from the date of approval in AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024)

Petronet LNG: Related News

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Petronet LNG signs MoU with LTL Holdings for Colombo LNG Supply

Petronet LNG signs MoU with LTL Holdings for Colombo LNG Supply

21 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

The MoU outlines a plan to establish an LNG supply chain from Petronet’s Kochi LNG terminal to LTL’s power plants in Colombo, with a defined timeline for implementation.

