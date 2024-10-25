The Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held on 22nd May 2024, inter-alia, The Board of Directors of the Company in its above said meeting has also, inter-alia, recommended final dividend of Rs. 3.00 (Rupees three only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The above said meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:25 P.M. R Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI LODR, 2015, Record date has been fixed as Friday, 12.07.2024 for ascertaining entitlement of Members to the Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. if the final dividend is approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the same shall be paid within 30 days from the date of approval in AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024)