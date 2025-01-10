To the Members of PETRONET LNG LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Petronet LNG Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year on that date and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to Note 14 to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding recoverability of trade receivables on account of "Use or Pay" (UoP) dues of Rs. 1832.28 Crore (Net of Provision Rs. 1474.26 Crore) as at 31.03.2024 arising due to lower capacity utilisation by the customers pursuant to the relevant provisions under long term regasification contracts entered into by the Company with these customers. Such UoP dues pertain to financial year 2021-22 (Calendar Year 2021), FY 2022-23 (CY 2022) and FY 2023-24 (CY 2023) amounting to Rs.378.55 crore, Rs.843.73 crore and Rs.610.00 crore respectively.

During the year, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved a recovery mechanism for these UoP dues for CY 2021 and CY 2022, pursuant to agreement with the customers. The Company has obtained bank guarantees from the customers to secure the recovery of UoP dues of these two years.

The customers have not given balance confirmation towards UoP dues. The management is confident that the payment would be recovered / settled in due course, being a contractual obligation. As a matter of accounting prudence, the Company has considered appropriate to make a time-based provision of Rs.358.02 crore as at 31.03.2024 (Rs.89.75 crore as at 31.03.2023) towards UoP dues.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

S No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Impairment assessment of Kochi Plant We assessed the Companys process of assessing the impairment requirement for Kochi Plant by reviewing the Impairment Study Report, carried out by an outside consultant appointed by the Company, and for verification of the same, following tests were performed: The recoverable value of the Property Plant and Equipments capitalized under Kochi Plant of the Company are dependent on future demand from Kochi Plant. • Considered if the discounted cash flow models used to estimate the recoverable amount of Kochi Plant, based on "Value in Use" (VIU) were in consistent with Indian Accounting Standard; The determination of recoverable amount of Kochi Plant is based on the value-in use derived from future free net cash flow based on management assumptions of operations for the coming years and from the terminal period. Significant judgement is required by the Management in determining value-in-use, including discount rate to be applied and cash flow projections based on availability of pipeline, demand of gas etc. • Considered whether the forecasted cash flows in the impairment model were reasonable and based upon supportable assumptions; Accordingly, the impairment evaluation of Kochi Plant is considered to be a key audit matter. • Mathematical accuracy of the impairment model calculations: We found managements assessment that there is no immediate case of impairment of Kochi Plant based on VIU is reasonable. 2 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of requirement of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" We assessed the Companys process of identification of distinct performance obligations and transaction price and for the same we selected sample contracts, covering all type of revenue recognized by the Company and performed the following procedures: The application of Ind AS 115 requires certain key judgements including identification of distinct performance obligations and transaction price. • Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price specially to ascertain if there is any financing component in the arrangement where advances have been received from the customers. • Read, analysed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. • Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company. • Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings. Based on the work performed, we found the managements assessment of determination of transaction price and identification of distinct performance obligation is reasonable. 3 Determination of credit impairment on trade receivables Our audit procedures in this area included the following: Trade Receivables are significant to the Companys Standalone • Assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of internal controls over Managements evaluation of the Expected Credit Loss on trade receivables including historical credit loss. Financial Statements. The Collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the companys working capital management. Due to complexity of contractual terms, as well as ongoing negotiations with customers, significant judgements are required to estimate whether any impairment provision is required against such receivable and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit. • Reviewed contractual terms subject to which revenue recognised and trade receivables outstanding in the books. • Reviewed documents related to ongoing negotiation with the customers. • Discussion with management over recoverability of outstanding dues. • Reviewing the adequacy and completeness of the disclosures in Standalone Financial Statements. We found managements assessment of credit impairment is reasonable. 4 Contingent liabilities For legal and regulatory matters, our procedures included following: There are various pending cases against which demand has been raised by different authority. • Assessing the processes and control over legal matters; • Reviewing the Groups significant legal matters and other contractual claims; • Performing substantive procedures on the underlying calculations of potential liability; • Where relevant, reading external legal opinions obtained by management; • Where relevant, obtaining written confirmation from external legal counsels on the status of the cases • Reviewing the adequacy and completeness of the companys disclosures. Based on the work performed, we found the disclosures made by the management in Standalone Financial Statements are sufficient.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. Reporting under this section is not applicable as no other information is obtained at the date of this auditors report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

v. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has also represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn No. 109208W (Ajay Gupta) Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 090104 Date : 22nd May 2024 ICAI UDIN : 24090104BKFOMT5794

"Annexure A" referred to in the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Petronet LNG Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn No. 109208W (Ajay Gupta) Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 090104 Date : 22nd May 2024 ICAI UDIN : 24090104BKFOMT5794

"Annexure B" referred to in the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the shareholders of Petronet LNG Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and the representation obtained from the management,

i a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of Right to Use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment as per which assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of two years. In accordance with this program, fixed assets were physically verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules thereunder.

ii a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees five core in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with books of accounts.

iii The Company made investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, during the year. In respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans and security as follows -

Rs in crore

Particulars Loans Given Guarantees Given Security Given in connection with a loan Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year • Subsidiaries - - - • Joint Ventures - - - • Associates - - - • Others - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases • Subsidiaries - - - • Joint Ventures - - - • Associates - - - • Others 23.74 - 0.0013

b) The investments made, guarantees provided and security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of such guarantees provided and security given are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firm, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year and therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii) (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv The Company has complied with relevant provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made and providing guarantees and securities, to the extent applicable.

v The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed deposits within the meanings of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder. Hence, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company, pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under clause (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii In respect of statutory dues

a) In our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax (GST), provident fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears of undisputed statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024, which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. We are informed that there is no liability towards employees state insurance and excise duty for the year under audit.

b) Details of disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have remained unpaid as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Rs in crore

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in crore) Period to which the amount relates (FY) Forum where dispute is Pending Remarks Income Tax Act 1961 Income tax 0.70 2007-08 ITAT, Delhi Income tax 6.91 2008-09 Honble High Court, Delhi Income tax 16.40 2009-10 Honble High Court, Delhi Income tax 10.05 2010-11 Honble High Court, Delhi Income tax 8.23 2011-12 ITAT, Delhi Income tax 3.94 2012-13 ITAT, Delhi Income tax 1.07 2013-14 ITAT, Delhi Income Tax Act 1961 Income tax 0.10 2014-15 ITAT, Delhi Income tax 13.90 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax and Interest 40.05 2008-09 to 2009-10 Honble Supreme Court of India Note 1 Custom Act, 1962 Duty of Custom & Interest 3.46 2004-07 Honble High Court, Gujarat Note 1 1.12 2009-10 2.84 2005-08 Duty of Custom 9.59 2012-13 Honble Supreme Court of India Electricity Duty Electricity Duty 97.26 2005-06 to 2023-24 Honble High Court, Gujarat Stamp Duty Stamp Duty 414.18 1 April 2006 to 31 March 2024 Honble High Court, Gujarat

^Excluding amounts adjusted by respective taxation authority.

Note 1 - In these cases, the Company has received refund amounts pursuant to favourable order by the assessing authorities. However, the Government authorities have preferred an appeal against the same with higher authorities.

viii The Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income any transaction, previously not recorded in the books of accounts in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income, during the year.

ix a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there is no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On the overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes of the Company.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, or joint venture.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi a) We have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year under audit nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) During the year, no report under section 143(12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in the Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directors, 2006. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the previous financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Further in respect of current financial year, the Company has not transferred the unspent CSR amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a Special Account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act till the date of our report since the time period for such transfer i.e. 180 days from the end of the financial year has not elapsed till the date of our report.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.