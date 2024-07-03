iifl-logo-icon 1
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Share Price

729.95
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open761.6
  • Day's High768.3
  • 52 Wk High816.25
  • Prev. Close758.25
  • Day's Low718.05
  • 52 Wk Low 430
  • Turnover (lac)7,817.56
  • P/E38.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.58
  • EPS19.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46,259.69
  • Div. Yield2.17
No Records Found

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

761.6

Prev. Close

758.25

Turnover(Lac.)

7,817.56

Day's High

768.3

Day's Low

718.05

52 Week's High

816.25

52 Week's Low

430

Book Value

70.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46,259.69

P/E

38.4

EPS

19.72

Divi. Yield

2.17

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Apr, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nippon Life India acquires land parcel in Lower Parel worth ₹486 Crore

Nippon Life India acquires land parcel in Lower Parel worth ₹486 Crore

22 Nov 2024|01:02 PM

Nippon Life reported a 47.3% YoY growth in net profit of ₹360.1 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, up from ₹244.41 in the previous year.

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Nippon Life India names Parag Joglekar as new CFO

Nippon Life India names Parag Joglekar as new CFO

19 Sep 2024|12:30 PM

Joglekar's experience includes working at Strategic Capital Corporation Private Limited, which broadened his financial knowledge significantly.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

19 Jul 2024|09:38 AM

As these companies release their Q1 results, stakeholders and investors will gain valuable insights into their performance and the broader economic trends.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.49%

Foreign: 72.49%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 21.21%

Institutions: 21.20%

Non-Institutions: 6.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

639.64

623.44

622.83

617.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,178.68

2,788.33

2,746.05

2,409.02

Net Worth

3,818.32

3,411.77

3,368.88

3,026.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

16.29

-87.01

-173.55

-13.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,643.22

1,349.82

1,306.64

1,062.14

1,202.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,643.22

1,349.82

1,306.64

1,062.14

1,202.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

394.12

166.79

228.99

357.2

-9.77

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Sundeep Sikka

Independent Director

Ameeta Chatterjee

Independent Director

Ved Prakash Malik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilufer Shekhawat

Independent Director

Ashvin Parekh

Independent Director

B Sriram

Non Executive Director

Minoru Kimura

Non Executive Director

Tomohiro Yao

Chairman & Independent Directo

U K Sinha

Non Executive Director

HIROKI YAMAUCHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

Summary

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (Formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited) (NAM India) is one of the largest asset management companies in India with a total AUM of Rs. 3,62,981 Crore. NAM India is the Asset Manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). The Company is involved in managing mutual funds including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs); Managed Accounts, including Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds and Pension Funds; and Offshore Funds and Advisory Mandates. The Company is also promoted by Nippon Life Insurance Company, one of the leading private life insurers in Japan, with assets of over US$ 722 billion. NLI has a large global network with presence across US, Europe, Asia, and Australia along with a track record in Life Insurance business as well as global investments across Asset Management companies. Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 24, 1995. The Company is the promoter of NAM India and currently holds 73.74% (as on March 31, 2023) of its total issued and paid-up equity share capital. It also manages offshore funds through its subsidiaries in Singapore and Mauritius and has representative office in Dubai thereby catering to investors across Asia, Middle East, UK, US, and Europe.Reliance Nippon Life is promoted by Reliance Capital Limited, an RBI registered non-banking finance company (NBFC) with business interests including in asset managem
Company FAQs

What is the Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd share price today?

The Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹729.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd is ₹46259.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd is 38.4 and 12.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd is ₹430 and ₹816.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd?

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.43%, 3 Years at 28.75%, 1 Year at 64.80%, 6 Month at 15.15%, 3 Month at 15.05% and 1 Month at 11.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.49 %
Institutions - 21.20 %
Public - 6.31 %

