Summary

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (Formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited) (NAM India) is one of the largest asset management companies in India with a total AUM of Rs. 3,62,981 Crore. NAM India is the Asset Manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). The Company is involved in managing mutual funds including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs); Managed Accounts, including Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds and Pension Funds; and Offshore Funds and Advisory Mandates. The Company is also promoted by Nippon Life Insurance Company, one of the leading private life insurers in Japan, with assets of over US$ 722 billion. NLI has a large global network with presence across US, Europe, Asia, and Australia along with a track record in Life Insurance business as well as global investments across Asset Management companies. Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 24, 1995. The Company is the promoter of NAM India and currently holds 73.74% (as on March 31, 2023) of its total issued and paid-up equity share capital. It also manages offshore funds through its subsidiaries in Singapore and Mauritius and has representative office in Dubai thereby catering to investors across Asia, Middle East, UK, US, and Europe.Reliance Nippon Life is promoted by Reliance Capital Limited, an RBI registered non-banking finance company (NBFC) with business interests including in asset managem

Read More