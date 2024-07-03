Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹761.6
Prev. Close₹758.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,817.56
Day's High₹768.3
Day's Low₹718.05
52 Week's High₹816.25
52 Week's Low₹430
Book Value₹70.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46,259.69
P/E38.4
EPS19.72
Divi. Yield2.17
Nippon Life reported a 47.3% YoY growth in net profit of ₹360.1 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, up from ₹244.41 in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.Read More
Joglekar's experience includes working at Strategic Capital Corporation Private Limited, which broadened his financial knowledge significantly.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
As these companies release their Q1 results, stakeholders and investors will gain valuable insights into their performance and the broader economic trends.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
639.64
623.44
622.83
617.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,178.68
2,788.33
2,746.05
2,409.02
Net Worth
3,818.32
3,411.77
3,368.88
3,026.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
16.29
-87.01
-173.55
-13.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,643.22
1,349.82
1,306.64
1,062.14
1,202.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,643.22
1,349.82
1,306.64
1,062.14
1,202.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
394.12
166.79
228.99
357.2
-9.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Sundeep Sikka
Independent Director
Ameeta Chatterjee
Independent Director
Ved Prakash Malik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilufer Shekhawat
Independent Director
Ashvin Parekh
Independent Director
B Sriram
Non Executive Director
Minoru Kimura
Non Executive Director
Tomohiro Yao
Chairman & Independent Directo
U K Sinha
Non Executive Director
HIROKI YAMAUCHI
Summary
Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (Formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited) (NAM India) is one of the largest asset management companies in India with a total AUM of Rs. 3,62,981 Crore. NAM India is the Asset Manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). The Company is involved in managing mutual funds including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs); Managed Accounts, including Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds and Pension Funds; and Offshore Funds and Advisory Mandates. The Company is also promoted by Nippon Life Insurance Company, one of the leading private life insurers in Japan, with assets of over US$ 722 billion. NLI has a large global network with presence across US, Europe, Asia, and Australia along with a track record in Life Insurance business as well as global investments across Asset Management companies. Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 24, 1995. The Company is the promoter of NAM India and currently holds 73.74% (as on March 31, 2023) of its total issued and paid-up equity share capital. It also manages offshore funds through its subsidiaries in Singapore and Mauritius and has representative office in Dubai thereby catering to investors across Asia, Middle East, UK, US, and Europe.Reliance Nippon Life is promoted by Reliance Capital Limited, an RBI registered non-banking finance company (NBFC) with business interests including in asset managem
The Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹729.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd is ₹46259.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd is 38.4 and 12.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd is ₹430 and ₹816.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.43%, 3 Years at 28.75%, 1 Year at 64.80%, 6 Month at 15.15%, 3 Month at 15.05% and 1 Month at 11.12%.
