Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Half Yearly Results

703.7
(-2.64%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:14:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,076.26

891.59

751.63

702.15

647.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,076.26

891.59

751.63

702.15

647.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

251.58

199.37

194.75

101.62

65.17

Total Income

1,327.84

1,090.96

946.38

803.77

712.84

Total Expenditure

385.49

341.68

307.8

280.03

275.08

PBIDT

942.35

749.28

638.58

523.74

437.76

Interest

3.29

3.26

2.98

2.24

1.73

PBDT

939.06

746.02

635.6

521.5

436.03

Depreciation

14.26

13.86

15.28

15.9

13.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

189.93

83.97

143.69

97.44

114.7

Deferred Tax

42.72

21.56

-2.99

5.61

-12.94

Reported Profit After Tax

692.15

626.63

479.62

402.55

320.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

692.43

627.19

480.13

403.18

320.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

692.43

627.19

480.13

403.18

320.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.96

9.96

7.7

6.47

5.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

80

0

55

0

40

Equity

633.23

630

624.79

623.18

623.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

87.55

84.03

84.95

74.59

67.58

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

64.31

70.28

63.81

57.33

49.46

Nippon Life Ind.: Related NEWS

Nippon Life India acquires land parcel in Lower Parel worth ₹486 Crore

Nippon Life India acquires land parcel in Lower Parel worth ₹486 Crore

22 Nov 2024|01:02 PM

Nippon Life reported a 47.3% YoY growth in net profit of ₹360.1 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, up from ₹244.41 in the previous year.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Read More
Nippon Life India names Parag Joglekar as new CFO

Nippon Life India names Parag Joglekar as new CFO

19 Sep 2024|12:30 PM

Joglekar's experience includes working at Strategic Capital Corporation Private Limited, which broadened his financial knowledge significantly.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

19 Jul 2024|09:38 AM

As these companies release their Q1 results, stakeholders and investors will gain valuable insights into their performance and the broader economic trends.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

