Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,643.22
1,349.82
1,306.64
1,062.14
1,202.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,643.22
1,349.82
1,306.64
1,062.14
1,202.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
394.12
166.79
228.99
357.2
-9.77
Total Income
2,037.34
1,516.61
1,535.63
1,419.34
1,193.21
Total Expenditure
649.48
555.11
515.92
504.62
594.48
PBIDT
1,387.86
961.5
1,019.71
914.72
598.73
Interest
6.24
3.97
3.82
4.43
5.67
PBDT
1,381.62
957.53
1,015.89
910.29
593.06
Depreciation
29.14
29.79
27.22
33.27
33.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
227.66
212.14
206.66
157.41
142.36
Deferred Tax
18.57
-7.33
38.64
40.22
1.69
Reported Profit After Tax
1,106.25
722.93
743.37
679.39
415.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,107.32
723.33
744.16
680.33
415.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,107.32
723.33
744.16
680.33
415.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.71
11.61
12
11.04
6.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
165
115
110
80
50
Equity
630
623.18
622.02
616.5
612.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
84.45
71.23
78.04
86.12
49.77
PBDTM(%)
84.08
70.93
77.74
85.7
49.29
PATM(%)
67.32
53.55
56.89
63.96
34.56
