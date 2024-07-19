Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

On July 19, several major listed entities will release their first-quarter results for the fiscal year 2024-25. This includes some of the most influential companies in India across various sectors.

Key Companies Reporting Q1 Results

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): As India’s largest company by market capitalization, RIL’s results are highly anticipated. Investors will be closely watching its performance across its diversified business segments.

Wipro: The IT major will also release its Q1 earnings. Given the current global tech landscape, Wipro’s results will provide insights into the health of the IT services sector.

JSW Steel: One of the leading steel producers in the country, JSW Steel’s performance will shed light on the state of the steel industry amidst fluctuating global demand and prices.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL): The state-run oil marketing company’s results will be crucial in understanding the trends in the oil sector, especially in terms of refining margins and retail sales.

One97 Communications (Paytm): The parent company of the payments services provider Paytm will release its June quarter results, which are expected to reflect its growth trajectory and market strategy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: As a major player in the insurance sector, its results will highlight the trends in general insurance demand and profitability.

PVR Inox: The multiplex chain operator’s performance will indicate the recovery in the entertainment sector post-pandemic.

BEML: The defense manufacturer’s results will be important for assessing the health of the defense manufacturing sector in India.

Union Bank of India: As a public sector bank, its quarterly performance will provide insights into the banking sector’s health, particularly in terms of asset quality and credit growth.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate company’s results will reflect the state of the real estate market, especially in terms of sales and project completions.

Aether Industries: This specialty chemical company’s performance will offer insights into the chemical industry trends.

Tejas Networks: A key player in the telecommunications sector, its results will be significant in understanding the advancements in network solutions and infrastructure.

Patanjali Foods: The results of this major FMCG player will be crucial in understanding consumer behavior and demand in the food sector.

Complete List of Companies Announcing Q1 Results Today

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

Wipro

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

JSW Steel

PVR Inox

Jubilant Pharmova

Route Mobile

Avantel

Oberoi Realty

Patanjali Foods

Nippon Life India Asset Management

One97 Communications (Paytm)

BEML

Atul Ltd

Union Bank of India

Tejas Networks

Aether Industries

CreditAccess Grameen

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

RPG Life Sciences

Blue Dart Express

Supreme Petrochem

Orissa Minerals Development Company

Hawa Engineers

Diggi Multitrade

Swojas Energy Foods

Gujarat Lease Financing

Recent Results of Interest

Infosys: On July 18, Infosys reported a 7.1% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the June 2024 quarter, reaching ₹6,368 crore. The company’s revenue from operations also saw a 3.6% rise, amounting to ₹39,315 crore compared to ₹37,933 crore in the same period last year.