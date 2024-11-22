iifl-logo-icon 1
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Balance Sheet

667
(-0.09%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

639.64

623.44

622.83

617.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,178.68

2,788.33

2,746.05

2,409.02

Net Worth

3,818.32

3,411.77

3,368.88

3,026.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

103.45

80.12

78.64

47.99

Total Liabilities

3,921.77

3,491.89

3,447.52

3,074.04

Fixed Assets

331.3

305.27

295.56

301.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,353.85

2,934.78

2,877.78

2,513.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

26.77

22.14

10.96

14.15

Networking Capital

-17.83

-1.41

-13.1

-58.37

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

115.56

86.79

65.86

36.73

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

130.14

139.6

128.64

133.53

Sundry Creditors

-40.5

-40.63

-47.06

-59.53

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-223.03

-187.18

-160.54

-169.1

Cash

227.68

231.12

275.32

304.17

Total Assets

3,921.77

3,491.89

3,446.52

3,074.02

Nippon Life Ind. : related Articles

Nippon Life India acquires land parcel in Lower Parel worth ₹486 Crore

Nippon Life India acquires land parcel in Lower Parel worth ₹486 Crore

22 Nov 2024

Nippon Life reported a 47.3% YoY growth in net profit of ₹360.1 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, up from ₹244.41 in the previous year.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Read More
Nippon Life India names Parag Joglekar as new CFO

Nippon Life India names Parag Joglekar as new CFO

19 Sep 2024

Joglekar's experience includes working at Strategic Capital Corporation Private Limited, which broadened his financial knowledge significantly.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

19 Jul 2024

As these companies release their Q1 results, stakeholders and investors will gain valuable insights into their performance and the broader economic trends.

Read More

