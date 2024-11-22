|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting held on September 18, 2024 Please find enclosed the intimation w.r.t. appointment of Chief Financial Officer and cessation of Interim Chief Financial Officer
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting Please find attached the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting held on June 27, 2024. Please find enclosed the intimation regarding appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2024) Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING 1. FINANCIAL RESULTS: 2. This is to inform that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024. 3. The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. With this the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 would be Rs. 16.50 per Equity share, including the interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share distributed in November 2023. The record date to determine those shareholders who will be eligible to receive the payment of final dividend, subject to shareholders approval, will be Friday, June 28, 2024. The payment date for final dividend will be on and from July 16, 2024. A duly completed Form being intimation of the Record Date is enclosed herewith as Annexure A for your information and record. This information will also be hosted on the Companys website, at https://mf.nipponindiaim.com 4. The Board, on April 24 2024, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the following: 1. Grant of 7,56,389 stock units under the Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Performance linked Stock Unit Scheme 2023 (PSU 2023) at Rs. 10 per stock unit. 2. Grant of 28,87,479 stock options under the Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2023 (ESOP 2023) at Rs. 495.07 per stock option. The Vesting period and the Exercise period for these stock units/ stock options shall be in line with the Companys schemes viz. PSU 2023 and ESOP 2023, respectively which have been hosted on the website of the Company. 5. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board today at its meeting approved appointment of Mr. Rajesh Jayaram as Head Product and Senior Managerial Personnel with effect from May 1, 2024. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) read along with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is given in the enclosed Annexure B. 6. RE-APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR: Based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board today at its meeting approved reappointment of M/s. M. Siroya and Company, Practicing Company Secretaries (FCS No.: 5682) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) read along with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is given in the enclosed Annexure C The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.46 p.m. and concluded at 13.55 p.m. We enclose herewith the media release of the Company for your information. We request you to inform your members accordingly (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024) Please find enclosed the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed the intimation for grant of stock options/units. Please find enclosed the intimation for re-appointment of secretarial auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|27 Dec 2023
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed the intimation for Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and Trading Window Close Period Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)
Nippon Life reported a 47.3% YoY growth in net profit of ₹360.1 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, up from ₹244.41 in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.Read More
Joglekar's experience includes working at Strategic Capital Corporation Private Limited, which broadened his financial knowledge significantly.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
As these companies release their Q1 results, stakeholders and investors will gain valuable insights into their performance and the broader economic trends.Read More
