Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2024) Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING 1. FINANCIAL RESULTS: 2. This is to inform that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024. 3. The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. With this the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 would be Rs. 16.50 per Equity share, including the interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share distributed in November 2023. The record date to determine those shareholders who will be eligible to receive the payment of final dividend, subject to shareholders approval, will be Friday, June 28, 2024. The payment date for final dividend will be on and from July 16, 2024. A duly completed Form being intimation of the Record Date is enclosed herewith as Annexure A for your information and record. This information will also be hosted on the Companys website, at https://mf.nipponindiaim.com 4. The Board, on April 24 2024, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the following: 1. Grant of 7,56,389 stock units under the Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Performance linked Stock Unit Scheme 2023 (PSU 2023) at Rs. 10 per stock unit. 2. Grant of 28,87,479 stock options under the Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2023 (ESOP 2023) at Rs. 495.07 per stock option. The Vesting period and the Exercise period for these stock units/ stock options shall be in line with the Companys schemes viz. PSU 2023 and ESOP 2023, respectively which have been hosted on the website of the Company. 5. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board today at its meeting approved appointment of Mr. Rajesh Jayaram as Head Product and Senior Managerial Personnel with effect from May 1, 2024. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) read along with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is given in the enclosed Annexure B. 6. RE-APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR: Based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board today at its meeting approved reappointment of M/s. M. Siroya and Company, Practicing Company Secretaries (FCS No.: 5682) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) read along with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is given in the enclosed Annexure C The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.46 p.m. and concluded at 13.55 p.m. We enclose herewith the media release of the Company for your information. We request you to inform your members accordingly (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024) Please find enclosed the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed the intimation for grant of stock options/units. Please find enclosed the intimation for re-appointment of secretarial auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)