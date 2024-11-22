Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. With this the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 would be Rs. 16.50 per Equity share, including the interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share distributed in November 2023. The record date to determine those shareholders who will be eligible to receive the payment of final dividend, subject to shareholders approval, will be Friday, June 28, 2024. The payment date for final dividend will be on and from July 16, 2024. A duly completed Form being intimation of the Record Date is enclosed herewith as Annexure A for your information and record. This information will also be hosted on the Companys website, at https://mf.nipponindiaim.com