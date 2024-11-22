|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|8
|80
|Interim
|The Board has also approved declaration of an interim dividend of Rs. 8.00/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company and has fixed the record date as November 06, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend. Dividend will be paid on and from November 14, 2024.
|Dividend
|24 Apr 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|11
|110
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. With this the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 would be Rs. 16.50 per Equity share, including the interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share distributed in November 2023. The record date to determine those shareholders who will be eligible to receive the payment of final dividend, subject to shareholders approval, will be Friday, June 28, 2024. The payment date for final dividend will be on and from July 16, 2024. A duly completed Form being intimation of the Record Date is enclosed herewith as Annexure A for your information and record. This information will also be hosted on the Companys website, at https://mf.nipponindiaim.com
Nippon Life reported a 47.3% YoY growth in net profit of ₹360.1 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, up from ₹244.41 in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.Read More
Joglekar's experience includes working at Strategic Capital Corporation Private Limited, which broadened his financial knowledge significantly.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
As these companies release their Q1 results, stakeholders and investors will gain valuable insights into their performance and the broader economic trends.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.