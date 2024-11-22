iifl-logo-icon 1
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Dividend

685.5
(3.82%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Nippon Life Ind. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Oct 20246 Nov 20246 Nov 2024880Interim
The Board has also approved declaration of an interim dividend of Rs. 8.00/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company and has fixed the record date as November 06, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend. Dividend will be paid on and from November 14, 2024.
Dividend24 Apr 202428 Jun 202428 Jun 202411110Final
Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. With this the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 would be Rs. 16.50 per Equity share, including the interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share distributed in November 2023. The record date to determine those shareholders who will be eligible to receive the payment of final dividend, subject to shareholders approval, will be Friday, June 28, 2024. The payment date for final dividend will be on and from July 16, 2024. A duly completed Form being intimation of the Record Date is enclosed herewith as Annexure A for your information and record. This information will also be hosted on the Companys website, at https://mf.nipponindiaim.com

Nippon Life Ind.: Related News

Nippon Life India acquires land parcel in Lower Parel worth ₹486 Crore

Nippon Life India acquires land parcel in Lower Parel worth ₹486 Crore

22 Nov 2024|01:02 PM

Nippon Life reported a 47.3% YoY growth in net profit of ₹360.1 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, up from ₹244.41 in the previous year.

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Nippon Life India names Parag Joglekar as new CFO

Nippon Life India names Parag Joglekar as new CFO

19 Sep 2024|12:30 PM

Joglekar's experience includes working at Strategic Capital Corporation Private Limited, which broadened his financial knowledge significantly.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

Companies Set to Announce Q1FY24-25 Results on July 19

19 Jul 2024|09:38 AM

As these companies release their Q1 results, stakeholders and investors will gain valuable insights into their performance and the broader economic trends.

