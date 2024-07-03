iifl-logo-icon 1
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Share Price

4,936.55
(-3.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,157.45
  • Day's High5,157.45
  • 52 Wk High8,480
  • Prev. Close5,105.9
  • Day's Low4,902
  • 52 Wk Low 2,065
  • Turnover (lac)1,999.64
  • P/E28.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value829.2
  • EPS180.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,667.06
  • Div. Yield1.1
No Records Found

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tobacco Products

Open

5,157.45

Prev. Close

5,105.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1,999.64

Day's High

5,157.45

Day's Low

4,902

52 Week's High

8,480

52 Week's Low

2,065

Book Value

829.2

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,667.06

P/E

28.33

EPS

180.41

Divi. Yield

1.1

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 35

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Godfrey Phillips' net profit slides ~24% in Q1

Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

8 Aug 2024|11:07 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.15%

Foreign: 25.10%

Indian: 47.48%

Non-Promoter- 12.81%

Institutions: 12.81%

Non-Institutions: 14.20%

Custodian: 0.40%

Share Price

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,830.78

3,178

2,713.29

2,406.03

Net Worth

3,841.18

3,188.4

2,723.69

2,416.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,674.29

2,489.65

2,853.25

2,311.57

yoy growth (%)

7.41

-12.74

23.43

-3.13

Raw materials

-1,225.04

-1,218.39

-1,252.63

-1,191.23

As % of sales

45.8

48.93

43.9

51.53

Employee costs

-250.97

-235.47

-250.01

-209.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

561.59

464.95

515.89

214.28

Depreciation

-142.15

-138.45

-152.38

-95.64

Tax paid

-129.63

-108.01

-128.01

-73.52

Working capital

41.15

115.02

1.35

-299.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.41

-12.74

23.43

-3.13

Op profit growth

21.42

-12.78

129.63

3.85

EBIT growth

20.12

-9.22

153.02

7.24

Net profit growth

21.01

-7.97

141.27

17.9

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,238.89

4,227.77

3,193.38

2,922.68

3,041.75

Excise Duty

885.03

697.33

541.04

436.09

191.44

Net Sales

4,353.86

3,530.44

2,652.34

2,486.59

2,850.31

Other Operating Income

65.73

32.06

35.23

38.75

26.27

Other Income

214.26

168.05

114.07

118.59

106.87

View Annually Results

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ITC Ltd

ITC

481.6

29.286,03,064.445,078.342.8519,150.3258.3

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

GODFRYPHLP

5,105.9

28.3326,570.19246.861.11,372.86772.57

VST Industries Ltd

VSTIND

340.5

23.795,783.7747.564358.9566.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Samir Kumar Modi

Independent Director

Lalit Bhasin

Chairperson & M D

Bina Modi

Independent Director

Atul Kumar Gupta

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sharad Aggarwal

Independent Director

Nirmala Bagri

Independent Director

Mr. Sumant Bharadwaj

Independent Director

Subramanian Lakshminarayanan

Independent Director

Ajay Vohra

Executive Director

Charu Modi

Additional Director

Avtar Monga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pumit Kumar Chellaramani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Summary

Godfrey Philips India (GPIL), promoted in December 03, 1936 by Godfrey Philips, London, has business presence in manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development. Godfrey Philips India (GPIL) is now a part of KK Modi Group of companies. Phillips Morris, a major cigarette producer in the world acquired full ownership in GPIL through its wholly owned subsidiary Phillips Morris International Financila Corporation (PMIFC). Then in 1979 PMIFC along with five other Non-resident Foreign Shareholders reduced their shareholding in GPIL to a level not more than 40%. Presently Phillips Morris holds 25.10% stake in GPIL.The major Cigarette brands owned by the company are Black and White, Four Square, Cavander Navy Cut, Red & White, Virgin Gold, Chesterfield, and Originals etc. The company added four new cigaratte brands to its stable i.e Piper, Tipper, Prince and Jaisalmer in last two year during 2002-03. The Piper and Tipper being a unique product in the industry is well accepted in the market. During 2003-04, the company introduced a premium 69mm brand Maxus a king size quality regular size cigarette and the company has test launched a new brand Force10 in Nagpur and Ludhiana markets.Further the company has also launched three Cigar brands i.e Phillies, Hav-a-tampa and Don Diego in 2002. These cigars are
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Godfrey Phillips India Ltd share price today?

The Godfrey Phillips India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4936.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd is ₹25667.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd is 28.33 and 6.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godfrey Phillips India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd is ₹2065 and ₹8480 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd?

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.76%, 3 Years at 65.24%, 1 Year at 134.03%, 6 Month at 19.09%, 3 Month at -22.59% and 1 Month at -10.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.58 %
Institutions - 12.81 %
Public - 14.20 %

