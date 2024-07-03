Summary

Godfrey Philips India (GPIL), promoted in December 03, 1936 by Godfrey Philips, London, has business presence in manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development. Godfrey Philips India (GPIL) is now a part of KK Modi Group of companies. Phillips Morris, a major cigarette producer in the world acquired full ownership in GPIL through its wholly owned subsidiary Phillips Morris International Financila Corporation (PMIFC). Then in 1979 PMIFC along with five other Non-resident Foreign Shareholders reduced their shareholding in GPIL to a level not more than 40%. Presently Phillips Morris holds 25.10% stake in GPIL.The major Cigarette brands owned by the company are Black and White, Four Square, Cavander Navy Cut, Red & White, Virgin Gold, Chesterfield, and Originals etc. The company added four new cigaratte brands to its stable i.e Piper, Tipper, Prince and Jaisalmer in last two year during 2002-03. The Piper and Tipper being a unique product in the industry is well accepted in the market. During 2003-04, the company introduced a premium 69mm brand Maxus a king size quality regular size cigarette and the company has test launched a new brand Force10 in Nagpur and Ludhiana markets.Further the company has also launched three Cigar brands i.e Phillies, Hav-a-tampa and Don Diego in 2002. These cigars are

Read More