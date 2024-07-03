Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTobacco Products
Open₹5,157.45
Prev. Close₹5,105.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,999.64
Day's High₹5,157.45
Day's Low₹4,902
52 Week's High₹8,480
52 Week's Low₹2,065
Book Value₹829.2
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,667.06
P/E28.33
EPS180.41
Divi. Yield1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,830.78
3,178
2,713.29
2,406.03
Net Worth
3,841.18
3,188.4
2,723.69
2,416.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,674.29
2,489.65
2,853.25
2,311.57
yoy growth (%)
7.41
-12.74
23.43
-3.13
Raw materials
-1,225.04
-1,218.39
-1,252.63
-1,191.23
As % of sales
45.8
48.93
43.9
51.53
Employee costs
-250.97
-235.47
-250.01
-209.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
561.59
464.95
515.89
214.28
Depreciation
-142.15
-138.45
-152.38
-95.64
Tax paid
-129.63
-108.01
-128.01
-73.52
Working capital
41.15
115.02
1.35
-299.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.41
-12.74
23.43
-3.13
Op profit growth
21.42
-12.78
129.63
3.85
EBIT growth
20.12
-9.22
153.02
7.24
Net profit growth
21.01
-7.97
141.27
17.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,238.89
4,227.77
3,193.38
2,922.68
3,041.75
Excise Duty
885.03
697.33
541.04
436.09
191.44
Net Sales
4,353.86
3,530.44
2,652.34
2,486.59
2,850.31
Other Operating Income
65.73
32.06
35.23
38.75
26.27
Other Income
214.26
168.05
114.07
118.59
106.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
481.6
|29.28
|6,03,064.44
|5,078.34
|2.85
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
5,105.9
|28.33
|26,570.19
|246.86
|1.1
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
340.5
|23.79
|5,783.77
|47.56
|4
|358.95
|66.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Samir Kumar Modi
Independent Director
Lalit Bhasin
Chairperson & M D
Bina Modi
Independent Director
Atul Kumar Gupta
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sharad Aggarwal
Independent Director
Nirmala Bagri
Independent Director
Mr. Sumant Bharadwaj
Independent Director
Subramanian Lakshminarayanan
Independent Director
Ajay Vohra
Executive Director
Charu Modi
Additional Director
Avtar Monga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pumit Kumar Chellaramani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
Summary
Godfrey Philips India (GPIL), promoted in December 03, 1936 by Godfrey Philips, London, has business presence in manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development. Godfrey Philips India (GPIL) is now a part of KK Modi Group of companies. Phillips Morris, a major cigarette producer in the world acquired full ownership in GPIL through its wholly owned subsidiary Phillips Morris International Financila Corporation (PMIFC). Then in 1979 PMIFC along with five other Non-resident Foreign Shareholders reduced their shareholding in GPIL to a level not more than 40%. Presently Phillips Morris holds 25.10% stake in GPIL.The major Cigarette brands owned by the company are Black and White, Four Square, Cavander Navy Cut, Red & White, Virgin Gold, Chesterfield, and Originals etc. The company added four new cigaratte brands to its stable i.e Piper, Tipper, Prince and Jaisalmer in last two year during 2002-03. The Piper and Tipper being a unique product in the industry is well accepted in the market. During 2003-04, the company introduced a premium 69mm brand Maxus a king size quality regular size cigarette and the company has test launched a new brand Force10 in Nagpur and Ludhiana markets.Further the company has also launched three Cigar brands i.e Phillies, Hav-a-tampa and Don Diego in 2002. These cigars are
Read More
The Godfrey Phillips India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4936.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd is ₹25667.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd is 28.33 and 6.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godfrey Phillips India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd is ₹2065 and ₹8480 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.76%, 3 Years at 65.24%, 1 Year at 134.03%, 6 Month at 19.09%, 3 Month at -22.59% and 1 Month at -10.44%.
