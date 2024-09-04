Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
440.2
|26.29
|5,41,506.83
|5,078.34
|3.17
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
4,383.8
|24.28
|22,776.2
|246.86
|1.28
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
311.9
|21.88
|5,318.35
|47.56
|4.35
|358.95
|66.69
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
