Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,068.89
2,638.51
2,600.38
2,069.52
2,158.25
Excise Duty
537.81
469.21
415.82
370.76
326.57
Net Sales
2,531.08
2,169.3
2,184.56
1,698.76
1,831.68
Other Operating Income
23.34
46.17
19.56
16.92
15.14
Other Income
96.73
123.57
90.69
122.62
45.43
Total Income
2,651.15
2,339.04
2,294.81
1,838.3
1,892.25
Total Expenditure
2,076.41
1,799.79
1,727.67
1,353.87
1,405.07
PBIDT
574.74
539.25
567.14
484.43
487.18
Interest
10.26
12.79
13.35
15.87
13.14
PBDT
564.48
526.46
553.79
468.56
474.04
Depreciation
67.53
72.7
73.25
76.13
77.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
127.62
95.65
106.77
83.69
101.43
Deferred Tax
-5.75
18.8
-10.21
11.16
-14.13
Reported Profit After Tax
375.08
339.31
383.98
297.58
309.24
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
0.96
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
476.89
426.51
456.53
346.35
344.12
Extra-ordinary Items
-44.29
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
521.18
426.51
456.53
346.35
344.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
92.02
82.02
87.8
66.61
66.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.7
24.85
25.96
28.51
26.59
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.81
15.64
17.57
17.51
16.88
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
