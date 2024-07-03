iifl-logo-icon 1
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Half Yearly Results

4,874.6
(-2.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:09:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

3,068.89

2,638.51

2,600.38

2,069.52

2,158.25

Excise Duty

537.81

469.21

415.82

370.76

326.57

Net Sales

2,531.08

2,169.3

2,184.56

1,698.76

1,831.68

Other Operating Income

23.34

46.17

19.56

16.92

15.14

Other Income

96.73

123.57

90.69

122.62

45.43

Total Income

2,651.15

2,339.04

2,294.81

1,838.3

1,892.25

Total Expenditure

2,076.41

1,799.79

1,727.67

1,353.87

1,405.07

PBIDT

574.74

539.25

567.14

484.43

487.18

Interest

10.26

12.79

13.35

15.87

13.14

PBDT

564.48

526.46

553.79

468.56

474.04

Depreciation

67.53

72.7

73.25

76.13

77.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

127.62

95.65

106.77

83.69

101.43

Deferred Tax

-5.75

18.8

-10.21

11.16

-14.13

Reported Profit After Tax

375.08

339.31

383.98

297.58

309.24

Minority Interest After NP

-0.03

0.96

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

476.89

426.51

456.53

346.35

344.12

Extra-ordinary Items

-44.29

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

521.18

426.51

456.53

346.35

344.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

92.02

82.02

87.8

66.61

66.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.7

24.85

25.96

28.51

26.59

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

14.81

15.64

17.57

17.51

16.88

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

8 Aug 2024|11:07 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

