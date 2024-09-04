Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
561.59
464.95
515.89
214.28
Depreciation
-142.15
-138.45
-152.38
-95.64
Tax paid
-129.63
-108.01
-128.01
-73.52
Working capital
41.15
115.02
1.35
-299.77
Other operating items
Operating
330.96
333.51
236.84
-254.65
Capital expenditure
78.88
142.65
597.33
43.01
Free cash flow
409.84
476.16
834.17
-211.64
Equity raised
4,687.35
4,099.53
3,484.24
3,159.14
Investing
242.86
285.92
294.76
395.1
Financing
580.59
728.04
329.01
-45.44
Dividends paid
0
0
124.79
41.59
Net in cash
5,920.64
5,589.65
5,066.97
3,338.75
