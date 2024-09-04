iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,915.45
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Godfrey Phillips FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

561.59

464.95

515.89

214.28

Depreciation

-142.15

-138.45

-152.38

-95.64

Tax paid

-129.63

-108.01

-128.01

-73.52

Working capital

41.15

115.02

1.35

-299.77

Other operating items

Operating

330.96

333.51

236.84

-254.65

Capital expenditure

78.88

142.65

597.33

43.01

Free cash flow

409.84

476.16

834.17

-211.64

Equity raised

4,687.35

4,099.53

3,484.24

3,159.14

Investing

242.86

285.92

294.76

395.1

Financing

580.59

728.04

329.01

-45.44

Dividends paid

0

0

124.79

41.59

Net in cash

5,920.64

5,589.65

5,066.97

3,338.75

Godfrey Phillips : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|11:07 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.