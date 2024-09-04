Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,674.29
2,489.65
2,853.25
2,311.57
yoy growth (%)
7.41
-12.74
23.43
-3.13
Raw materials
-1,225.04
-1,218.39
-1,252.63
-1,191.23
As % of sales
45.8
48.93
43.9
51.53
Employee costs
-250.97
-235.47
-250.01
-209.39
As % of sales
9.38
9.45
8.76
9.05
Other costs
-571.22
-519.37
-758.52
-653.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.35
20.86
26.58
28.25
Operating profit
627.05
516.4
592.08
257.84
OPM
23.44
20.74
20.75
11.15
Depreciation
-142.15
-138.45
-152.38
-95.64
Interest expense
-33.78
-30.7
-30.13
-1.51
Other income
110.49
117.7
106.33
53.6
Profit before tax
561.59
464.95
515.89
214.28
Taxes
-129.63
-108.01
-128.01
-73.52
Tax rate
-23.08
-23.23
-24.81
-34.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
431.96
356.94
387.87
140.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
20
Net profit
431.96
356.94
387.87
160.76
yoy growth (%)
21.01
-7.97
141.27
17.9
NPM
16.15
14.33
13.59
6.95
