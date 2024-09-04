iifl-logo-icon 1
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,674.29

2,489.65

2,853.25

2,311.57

yoy growth (%)

7.41

-12.74

23.43

-3.13

Raw materials

-1,225.04

-1,218.39

-1,252.63

-1,191.23

As % of sales

45.8

48.93

43.9

51.53

Employee costs

-250.97

-235.47

-250.01

-209.39

As % of sales

9.38

9.45

8.76

9.05

Other costs

-571.22

-519.37

-758.52

-653.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.35

20.86

26.58

28.25

Operating profit

627.05

516.4

592.08

257.84

OPM

23.44

20.74

20.75

11.15

Depreciation

-142.15

-138.45

-152.38

-95.64

Interest expense

-33.78

-30.7

-30.13

-1.51

Other income

110.49

117.7

106.33

53.6

Profit before tax

561.59

464.95

515.89

214.28

Taxes

-129.63

-108.01

-128.01

-73.52

Tax rate

-23.08

-23.23

-24.81

-34.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

431.96

356.94

387.87

140.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

20

Net profit

431.96

356.94

387.87

160.76

yoy growth (%)

21.01

-7.97

141.27

17.9

NPM

16.15

14.33

13.59

6.95

