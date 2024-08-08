Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd reported a 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to ₹223.40 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, Godfrey Phillips India reported a net profit of ₹293.50 Crore for the quarter. The company’s revenue from operations climbed by 12% to ₹1,158.20 Crore, up from ₹1,034.10 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.

The EBITDA margin was 21.4% in the reporting quarter, down from 23.2% in the same period last fiscal year.

The board of directors has approved the appointment of Charu Modi, Additional Director, as executive director for a five-year term beginning September 7, 2024, as well as the remuneration package for her.

She co-founded KK Modi University and serves as its chancellor. Charu Modi is the daughter of Dr. Bina Modi, Chairman and Managing Director, and the sister of Samir Kumaar Modi, Executive Director.

At around 11.02 AM, Godfrey Phillips was trading 0.26% lower at ₹4,179.95 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,190.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,210, and ₹4,114.55, respectively.

