|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.42
-12.21
23.69
-3.2
Op profit growth
16.98
-8.48
129.02
2.05
EBIT growth
16.1
-4.52
153.01
5.9
Net profit growth
16.34
-2.17
141.89
15.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.56
21.43
20.56
11.1
EBIT margin
22.4
20.53
18.88
9.23
Net profit margin
16.29
14.9
13.37
6.84
RoCE
18.88
18.34
23.63
11.17
RoNW
3.97
3.94
4.83
2.3
RoA
3.43
3.32
4.18
2.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
84.24
72.4
74
30.59
Dividend per share
28
24
24
8
Cash EPS
56.32
45.23
44.16
11.66
Book value per share
563.27
496.8
420.86
345.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.99
12.6
12.73
26.83
P/CEPS
17.93
20.17
21.33
70.34
P/B
1.79
1.83
2.24
2.38
EV/EBIDTA
7.4
7.71
7.45
13.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
39.08
26.14
Tax payout
-22.91
-22.72
-25.09
-34.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.85
13.86
9.81
20.78
Inventory days
106.73
103.41
80.78
97.07
Creditor days
-45.32
-46.4
-35.28
-30.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.74
-16.81
-17.97
-128.64
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.13
0.14
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.45
0.64
0.52
-0.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.6
-48.43
-43.84
-51.35
Employee costs
-10.35
-10.55
-9.67
-10.27
Other costs
-20.47
-19.56
-25.91
-27.26
