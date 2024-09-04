iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Key Ratios

4,383.8
(0.04%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.42

-12.21

23.69

-3.2

Op profit growth

16.98

-8.48

129.02

2.05

EBIT growth

16.1

-4.52

153.01

5.9

Net profit growth

16.34

-2.17

141.89

15.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.56

21.43

20.56

11.1

EBIT margin

22.4

20.53

18.88

9.23

Net profit margin

16.29

14.9

13.37

6.84

RoCE

18.88

18.34

23.63

11.17

RoNW

3.97

3.94

4.83

2.3

RoA

3.43

3.32

4.18

2.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

84.24

72.4

74

30.59

Dividend per share

28

24

24

8

Cash EPS

56.32

45.23

44.16

11.66

Book value per share

563.27

496.8

420.86

345.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.99

12.6

12.73

26.83

P/CEPS

17.93

20.17

21.33

70.34

P/B

1.79

1.83

2.24

2.38

EV/EBIDTA

7.4

7.71

7.45

13.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

39.08

26.14

Tax payout

-22.91

-22.72

-25.09

-34.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.85

13.86

9.81

20.78

Inventory days

106.73

103.41

80.78

97.07

Creditor days

-45.32

-46.4

-35.28

-30.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-17.74

-16.81

-17.97

-128.64

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.13

0.14

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.45

0.64

0.52

-0.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.6

-48.43

-43.84

-51.35

Employee costs

-10.35

-10.55

-9.67

-10.27

Other costs

-20.47

-19.56

-25.91

-27.26

Godfrey Phillips : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|11:07 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.