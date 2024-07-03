Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,640.3
1,428.59
1,165.24
1,473.26
1,367.36
Excise Duty
267.44
270.37
231.35
237.86
216.91
Net Sales
1,372.86
1,158.22
933.89
1,235.4
1,150.45
Other Operating Income
11.12
12.22
31.89
14.28
7.19
Other Income
51.33
45.4
66.37
57.2
38
Total Income
1,435.31
1,215.84
1,032.15
1,306.88
1,195.64
Total Expenditure
1,112.17
964.24
777.84
1,021.94
934.04
PBIDT
323.14
251.6
254.31
284.94
261.6
Interest
4.6
5.66
7.05
5.74
6.6
PBDT
318.54
245.94
247.26
279.2
255
Depreciation
31.68
35.85
36.42
36.28
36.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
59.73
67.89
44.06
51.59
50
Deferred Tax
29.73
-35.48
10.27
8.53
5.51
Reported Profit After Tax
197.4
177.68
156.51
182.8
163.01
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.01
0.96
0
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
248.33
228.56
214.16
212.35
202.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-40.34
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
248.33
268.9
214.16
212.35
202.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
47.92
44.1
41.2
40.85
38.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.53
21.72
27.23
23.06
22.73
PBDTM(%)
23.2
21.23
26.47
22.59
22.16
PATM(%)
14.37
15.34
16.75
14.79
14.16
