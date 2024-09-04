Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,830.78
3,178
2,713.29
2,406.03
Net Worth
3,841.18
3,188.4
2,723.69
2,416.43
Minority Interest
Debt
344.04
353.76
335.8
394.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
40.66
30.59
38.06
6.95
Total Liabilities
4,225.88
3,572.75
3,097.55
2,817.97
Fixed Assets
862.91
919.31
989.35
1,024.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,582.44
2,363.94
1,718.7
1,475.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.89
28.55
32.85
0
Networking Capital
727.94
228.71
320.44
290.95
Inventories
1,375.61
855.98
756.41
670.58
Inventory Days
103.23
98.31
Sundry Debtors
172.87
149.51
155.6
123.69
Debtor Days
21.23
18.13
Other Current Assets
329.98
217.44
190.03
197.08
Sundry Creditors
-478.88
-385.71
-271
-249.63
Creditor Days
36.98
36.59
Other Current Liabilities
-671.64
-608.51
-510.6
-450.77
Cash
21.7
32.22
36.2
26.38
Total Assets
4,225.88
3,572.73
3,097.54
2,817.98
