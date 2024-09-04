iifl-logo-icon 1
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Balance Sheet

4,777.65
(1.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,830.78

3,178

2,713.29

2,406.03

Net Worth

3,841.18

3,188.4

2,723.69

2,416.43

Minority Interest

Debt

344.04

353.76

335.8

394.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

40.66

30.59

38.06

6.95

Total Liabilities

4,225.88

3,572.75

3,097.55

2,817.97

Fixed Assets

862.91

919.31

989.35

1,024.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,582.44

2,363.94

1,718.7

1,475.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

30.89

28.55

32.85

0

Networking Capital

727.94

228.71

320.44

290.95

Inventories

1,375.61

855.98

756.41

670.58

Inventory Days

103.23

98.31

Sundry Debtors

172.87

149.51

155.6

123.69

Debtor Days

21.23

18.13

Other Current Assets

329.98

217.44

190.03

197.08

Sundry Creditors

-478.88

-385.71

-271

-249.63

Creditor Days

36.98

36.59

Other Current Liabilities

-671.64

-608.51

-510.6

-450.77

Cash

21.7

32.22

36.2

26.38

Total Assets

4,225.88

3,572.73

3,097.54

2,817.98

