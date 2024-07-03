Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,238.89
4,227.77
3,193.38
2,922.68
3,041.75
Excise Duty
885.03
697.33
541.04
436.09
191.44
Net Sales
4,353.86
3,530.44
2,652.34
2,486.59
2,850.31
Other Operating Income
65.73
32.06
35.23
38.75
26.27
Other Income
214.26
168.05
114.07
118.59
106.87
Total Income
4,633.85
3,730.55
2,801.64
2,643.93
2,983.45
Total Expenditure
3,527.46
2,758.94
2,054.22
1,983.96
2,284.98
PBIDT
1,106.39
971.61
747.42
659.97
698.47
Interest
26.14
29.01
33.94
30.85
30.23
PBDT
1,080.25
942.6
713.48
629.12
668.24
Depreciation
145.95
153.63
145.21
141.3
155.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
202.42
185.12
131.19
102.65
126.57
Deferred Tax
8.59
-2.97
-0.98
8.19
2.17
Reported Profit After Tax
723.29
606.82
438.06
376.98
384.28
Minority Interest After NP
0.93
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
-0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
883.04
690.47
438.07
376.52
384.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
883.04
690.47
438.07
376.52
384.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
169.87
132.8
84.25
72.41
74.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,800
2,200
1,400
1,200
1,200
Equity
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.41
27.52
28.17
26.54
24.5
PBDTM(%)
24.81
26.69
26.9
25.3
23.44
PATM(%)
16.61
17.18
16.51
15.16
13.48
