|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 06/09/2024 Corporate Action- Book Closure for AGM and Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Summary of the proceedings of 87th Annual General Meeting and Chairpersons speech. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.