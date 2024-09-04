Outcome of Board Meeting- Declaration of Interim Dividend Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 19th November 2024, has declared an interim dividend of 1750% i.e. Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. As already intimated to you vide our letter dated 14th November 2024, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 29th November 2024, and the dividend amount will be paid to those shareholders within 30 days from today.