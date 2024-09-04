|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|19 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|35
|1750
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting- Declaration of Interim Dividend Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 19th November 2024, has declared an interim dividend of 1750% i.e. Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. As already intimated to you vide our letter dated 14th November 2024, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 29th November 2024, and the dividend amount will be paid to those shareholders within 30 days from today.
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|-
|56
|2800
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Board approves Dividend Final Dividend of 2800% i.e. Rs. 56/- per equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.