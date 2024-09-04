iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Dividend

4,382.25
(-1.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Godfrey Phillips CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend19 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 2024351750Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting- Declaration of Interim Dividend Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 19th November 2024, has declared an interim dividend of 1750% i.e. Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. As already intimated to you vide our letter dated 14th November 2024, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 29th November 2024, and the dividend amount will be paid to those shareholders within 30 days from today.
Dividend30 May 202423 Aug 2024-562800Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Board approves Dividend Final Dividend of 2800% i.e. Rs. 56/- per equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024

Godfrey Phillips: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|11:07 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.